Pope Francis Awake and Resting as Hospitalization Enters 10th Day

Associated Press
February 24, 2025 | 9:24 pm
A woman prays at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A woman prays at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Rome. Pope Francis woke up and continued his therapies Monday after a quiet night, marking the 10th day of his hospitalization for a complex lung infection that has led to the early stages of kidney insufficiency, the Vatican said.

"The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting," the statement read. The 88-year-old pontiff is feeding himself and is not receiving artificial or liquid nutrition, the Vatican added, noting that he remains in good spirits.

A medical bulletin was expected later Monday. That evening, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was scheduled to lead a Rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square.

On Sunday, doctors reported that blood tests had revealed "early, slight kidney insufficiency" but said the condition was under control. They noted that Francis remained in critical condition but had not experienced further respiratory crises since Saturday.

Francis, who has pneumonia in both lungs, is receiving high-flow supplemental oxygen. On Sunday, he was alert, responsive, and attended Mass. His prognosis remains guarded, doctors said.

Given his age, frailty, and pre-existing lung condition, doctors warned that the greatest risk he faces is sepsis, a severe bloodstream infection that can arise as a complication of pneumonia. However, the Vatican has not reported any signs of sepsis in its medical updates.

This hospitalization is now Francis’ longest as pope. In 2021, he spent 10 days at Rome’s Gemelli hospital following surgery to remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon.

In New York on Sunday, Cardinal Timothy Dolan acknowledged what church leaders in Rome have not publicly stated: that Catholics worldwide are united "at the bedside of a dying father."

"Our Holy Father Pope Francis is in very, very fragile health, and probably close to death," Dolan said in his homily at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. He later told reporters that he hoped and prayed Francis would "bounce back."

Francis' condition has sparked renewed speculation about what might happen if he becomes unconscious or otherwise incapacitated—and whether he might consider resigning.

