Pope Francis Overcomes Setback in Pneumonia Recovery

Associated Press
March 3, 2025 | 5:48 pm
SHARE
A man walks in the ward where Pope Francis is hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Italy, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A man walks in the ward where Pope Francis is hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Italy, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rome. Pope Francis was stable and undergoing therapy Monday after overcoming a setback in his recovery from pneumonia, the Vatican said. He is off mechanical ventilation and showing no signs of a new infection following a respiratory crisis late last week.

"The pope rested well all night," the Vatican said in an update from Gemelli hospital, where he has been hospitalized since Feb. 14.

Francis, 88, had coffee and breakfast Monday before continuing therapy. Doctors reported that he spent all of Sunday without needing a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask, which had been used after a coughing episode and respiratory crisis on Friday. He remained on high-flow supplemental oxygen via a nasal tube.

The crisis had raised concerns about a new lung infection after he inhaled some vomit. Doctors aspirated it and said they needed 24 to 48 hours to determine if an infection had developed. By Sunday evening, they reported that Francis remained stable, with no fever or infection, suggesting he had cleared the crisis. His prognosis remained guarded, however.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the pope met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and his chief of staff, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra. While the content of their discussions was not disclosed, Francis typically meets with them weekly, even when at the Vatican.

The pope skipped his weekly noon blessing to avoid a public appearance. Instead, the Vatican released a message he had written from his hospital room, thanking doctors for their care and supporters for their prayers. He also renewed his call for peace in Ukraine and elsewhere.

"From here, war appears even more absurd," Francis wrote, adding that he was experiencing his hospitalization as a moment of solidarity with the sick and suffering.

"I feel in my heart the 'blessing' hidden within frailty," he said. "It is in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord. At the same time, I thank God for allowing me to share, in body and spirit, the condition of so many sick and suffering people."

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli after his bronchitis worsened and developed into complex pneumonia in both lungs.

On Sunday night at the Vatican, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski led a Rosary prayer in St. Peter’s Square, calling on the faithful to pray for the pope’s health. Krajewski, who serves as the pope’s almoner, has expanded the role into an extension of Francis’ personal charity work.

On Monday night, Cardinal Robert Prevost, head of the Vatican’s office for bishops, was set to lead another prayer service for Francis.

Tags:
#Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Deflation and Layoffs Weaken Indonesia’s Ramadan Spending
Business 56 minutes ago

Deflation and Layoffs Weaken Indonesia’s Ramadan Spending

 Indonesia’s Ramadan spending is set to slow as deflation, job losses, and weak consumer demand curb household spending and retail sales.
IDX Postpones Short Selling Plan, Reviews Buybacks Amid Market Volatility
Business 1 hours ago

IDX Postpones Short Selling Plan, Reviews Buybacks Amid Market Volatility

 Indonesia suspends short selling, reviews buybacks to stabilize markets as JCI rebounds. Business leaders support regulatory measures.
Former Freeport Indonesia CEO Maroef Sjamsoeddin to Lead MIND ID
Business 1 hours ago

Former Freeport Indonesia CEO Maroef Sjamsoeddin to Lead MIND ID

 Erick Thohir appoints Maroef Sjamsoeddin as MIND ID’s new CEO, replacing Hendi Prio Santoso. Maroef previously led Freeport Indonesia.
KPK Investigates Indonesia Eximbank Over Suspicious $700 Million Credit Deals
News 2 hours ago

KPK Investigates Indonesia Eximbank Over Suspicious $700 Million Credit Deals

 KPK is investigating Rp 11.7 trillion in potential state losses from LPEI credit facilities, naming five suspects in the loan fraud case.
Less Beef Import for Private Sector Said to Worsen Indonesia's Layoff Worries
Business 2 hours ago

Less Beef Import for Private Sector Said to Worsen Indonesia's Layoff Worries

 Private enterprises originally got to import 180,000 tons before the government decided to allocate the lion's share to state companies.
News Index

Most Popular

Zelensky Leaves White House without Signing Minerals as Trump Calls Him ‘Disrespectful’
1
Zelensky Leaves White House without Signing Minerals as Trump Calls Him ‘Disrespectful’
2
Pope Francis Overcomes Setback in Pneumonia Recovery
3
Two Female Hikers Die at Papua’s Carstensz Summit
4
Erick Thohir to Transfer $909 Billion in SOE Assets to Danantara
5
Indonesia Repatriates 84 Citizens Trapped in Myanmar Online Scam
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED