Pope Leo XIV Declares 'I Am Roman!' As He Completes Formalities to Become Bishop of Rome

Associated Press
May 26, 2025 | 10:11 am
SHARE
Pope Leo XIV appears at the central balcony of the Arch Basilica of St. John Lateran after presiding over a Mass and takes possession of the Roman Cathedra, formalising his role as Bishop of Rome, in Rome, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Leo XIV appears at the central balcony of the Arch Basilica of St. John Lateran after presiding over a Mass and takes possession of the Roman Cathedra, formalising his role as Bishop of Rome, in Rome, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rome. Pope Leo XIV declared himself a Roman on Sunday as he completed the final ceremonial steps cementing his role as the bishop of Rome.

The first American pope formally took possession of the St. John Lateran Basilica, which is Rome's cathedral and seat of the diocese, with an evening Mass attended by Roman priests and faithful.

He then took the popemobile for a visit to St. Mary Major, where he prayed before Pope Francis' tomb and an icon of the Virgin Mary beloved to many Roman faithful.

In his homily, Leo said he wanted to listen to them “in order to learn, understand, and decide things together.”

Advertisement

One of the many titles that Leo assumed when he was elected May 8 was bishop of Rome. Given his responsibilities running the 1.4-billion strong universal Catholic Church, popes delegate the day-to-day governance of running of the diocese of Roman to a vicar.

Sunday's ceremonies at the St. John Lateran and a stop at St. Mary Major basilicas follow Leo’s visit last week to the St. Paul Outside the Walls basilica. Together with St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, the four papal basilicas are the most important basilicas in the West.

Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed Leo first at the steps to City Hall, noting that his May 8 election fell during a Holy Year, an event occurring every 25 years to invite pilgrims to Rome. The city underwent two years of traffic-clogging public works projects to prepare and expects to welcome upward of 30 million people in 2025.

Leo said he felt the “serious but passionate responsibility” to serve all Romans during the Holy Year and beyond.

Wearing his formal red papal cape and brocaded stole, Leo recalled the words he had uttered from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica on the night of his election. The Augustinian pope quoted St. Augustine in saying: “With you I am Christian, and for you, bishop.”

“By special title, today I can say that for you and with you I am Roman!” Leo said.

The former Robert Prevost succeeded Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope. Francis died April 21 and is buried at St. Mary Major, near the icon of the Madonna known as the Salus Populi Romani.

Tags:
#Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Pope Leo XIV Declares 'I Am Roman!' As He Completes Formalities to Become Bishop of Rome
News 3 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV Declares 'I Am Roman!' As He Completes Formalities to Become Bishop of Rome

 One of the many titles that Leo assumed when he was elected May 8 was bishop of Rome.
Indonesia Praises New Pope Leo XIV’s Call for Peace
News May 9, 2025 | 2:47 pm

Indonesia Praises New Pope Leo XIV’s Call for Peace

 The conclave has picked Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, as the successor to the late Pope Francis.
Prevost, Now Pope Leo XIV, Overcame Taboo Against US Pontiff
News May 9, 2025 | 3:38 am

Prevost, Now Pope Leo XIV, Overcame Taboo Against US Pontiff

 The Chicago native is also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.
Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV
News May 9, 2025 | 12:35 am

Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV

 The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers, priests made the sign of the cross, and nuns wept as the crowd shouted “Viva il papa!”
Pope Francis, First Latin American Pontiff who Ministered with Charming, Humble Style, Dies at 88
News Apr 21, 2025 | 3:15 pm

Pope Francis, First Latin American Pontiff who Ministered with Charming, Humble Style, Dies at 88

 From his first greeting as pope to his embrace of refugees and the downtrodden, Francis signaled a very different tone for the papacy.
Doctors Declare Pope Francis No Longer in Imminent Danger Due to Pneumonia But Remains Hospitalized
News Mar 11, 2025 | 6:36 am

Doctors Declare Pope Francis No Longer in Imminent Danger Due to Pneumonia But Remains Hospitalized

 On Thursday, the Vatican will mark the 12th anniversary of Francis’ election, the first with the pope out of sight but still in charge.
Pope Francis Hurts His Right Arm After Falling for Second Time in Just Over A Month
News Jan 17, 2025 | 2:02 am

Pope Francis Hurts His Right Arm After Falling for Second Time in Just Over A Month

 On Dec. 7, the pope whacked his chin on his nightstand in an apparent fall that resulted in a bad bruise.
Pope Francis Kicks Off Yearlong Jubilee That Will Test His Stamina
News Dec 25, 2024 | 3:02 am

Pope Francis Kicks Off Yearlong Jubilee That Will Test His Stamina

 His health and stamina are a concern given the rigorous calendar of events during the Holy Year.

The Latest

Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific

 The move aligns with Indonesia’s broader vision to elevate its role in global health diplomacy and gain greater access to innovation.
Indonesia to Prioritize Jamu and Natural Medicines in Health Sector Transformation
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Indonesia to Prioritize Jamu and Natural Medicines in Health Sector Transformation

 Natural-based treatments are no longer confined to home use. The ministry has begun integrating these remedies into clinical services.
Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta
Business 3 hours ago

Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta

 Participants engage in discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing Indonesia’s energy and mineral sectors.
ASEAN Wants to Meet Trump as Clock Ticks on Tariffs
Business 3 hours ago

ASEAN Wants to Meet Trump as Clock Ticks on Tariffs

 Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim had penned a letter to Trump in hopes the latter would agree to meet with the ASEAN members over tariffs.
Pope Leo XIV Declares 'I Am Roman!' As He Completes Formalities to Become Bishop of Rome
News 3 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV Declares 'I Am Roman!' As He Completes Formalities to Become Bishop of Rome

 One of the many titles that Leo assumed when he was elected May 8 was bishop of Rome.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June
1
Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June
2
Indonesia, China Ink Deals to Boost Local Currency Use and Expand Bilateral Cooperation
3
Prabowo: China Is Indonesia’s Strategic Partner in Trade and Technology
4
Indonesia Ready to Welcome Premier Li Qiang in Show of Stronger Ties
5
Pacers Inches Closer to NBA Finals as Siakam Dominates in Game 2
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED