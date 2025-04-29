Pope Leo XIV Urges Release of Jailed Journalists, Affirms Free Speech as a ‘Precious Gift’

Associated Press
May 12, 2025 | 6:19 pm
SHARE
Pope Leo XIV arrives as he meets members of the international media in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Pope Leo XIV arrives as he meets members of the international media in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Vatican City. Pope Leo XIV on Monday called for the release of imprisoned journalists and affirmed the "precious gift of free speech and the press" during an audience with some of the 6,000 journalists who have gathered in Rome to cover his election as the first American pope.

Leo received a standing ovation as he entered the Vatican auditorium for his first meeting with members of the general public.

The 69-year-old Augustinian missionary, elected last week in a 24-hour conclave, urged journalists to use their words to promote peace, reject war, and amplify the voices of the marginalized.

He expressed solidarity with reporters around the world jailed for seeking and reporting the truth. Drawing applause, he called for their release.

Advertisement

“The Church recognizes in these witnesses — I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives — the courage of those who defend dignity, justice, and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices,” he said.

Read More:
Pope Leo XIV Celebrates First Mass, Calls Election Both a Cross and a Blessing

“The suffering of these imprisoned journalists challenges the conscience of nations and the international community, calling on all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press.”

Leo opened the meeting with a few words in English, joking that if the crowd was still awake and applauding at the end, that would mean more than the ovation that welcomed him.

Switching to Italian, he thanked reporters for their work covering the papal transition and urged them to be messengers of peace.

“Peace begins with each one of us: in the way we look at others, listen to others, and speak about others,” he said. “In this sense, the way we communicate is of fundamental importance: we must say ‘no’ to the war of words and images. We must reject the paradigm of war.”

After his brief remarks, in which he reflected on the power of words to do good, Leo greeted journalists in the front rows and then walked down the central aisle, shaking hands with the crowd. He signed a few autographs and posed for selfies.

Reporters later shared snippets of their conversations with the pope, including hints that the Vatican is moving forward with plans for Leo to visit Turkey to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea — the first ecumenical council in Christian history.

Other moments from the event included journalists offering to play doubles tennis or organize a charity match. Leo, an avid player, appeared enthusiastic, joking, “But we can’t invite Sinner,” a reference to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who is currently competing in the Italian Open just across town.

In a similar event in 2013, Pope Francis used his first audience with journalists to explain his choice of papal name, after St. Francis of Assisi, and his vision for “a church that is poor and for the poor.”

Over his 12-year pontificate, Francis often underscored the value of journalism and, as recently as January, also appealed for the release of jailed reporters during a Holy Year event with media members.

Tags:
#Journalism
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Pope Leo XIV Urges Release of Jailed Journalists, Affirms Free Speech as a ‘Precious Gift’
News 2 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV Urges Release of Jailed Journalists, Affirms Free Speech as a ‘Precious Gift’

 Pope Leo XIV calls for release of jailed journalists, hails free press as vital to peace and justice in first public audience as pontiff.
Pope Leo XIV Celebrates First Mass, Calls Election Both a Cross and a Blessing
News May 9, 2025 | 9:07 pm

Pope Leo XIV Celebrates First Mass, Calls Election Both a Cross and a Blessing

 Pope Leo XIV celebrates his first Mass, calling his election both a cross and a blessing, while signaling continuity with Francis' mission.
Indonesia Praises New Pope Leo XIV’s Call for Peace
News May 9, 2025 | 2:47 pm

Indonesia Praises New Pope Leo XIV’s Call for Peace

 The conclave has picked Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, as the successor to the late Pope Francis.
Prevost, Now Pope Leo XIV, Overcame Taboo Against US Pontiff
News May 9, 2025 | 3:38 am

Prevost, Now Pope Leo XIV, Overcame Taboo Against US Pontiff

 The Chicago native is also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.
Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV
News May 9, 2025 | 12:35 am

Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV

 The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers, priests made the sign of the cross, and nuns wept as the crowd shouted “Viva il papa!”
MK Rules for Free Speech: Criticism Against Gov't Cannot Be Criminalized Under ITE Law
News Apr 29, 2025 | 3:16 pm

MK Rules for Free Speech: Criticism Against Gov't Cannot Be Criminalized Under ITE Law

 The Constitutional Court limits defamation charges under UU ITE, protects free speech, and redefines “unrest” in digital misinformation case

The Latest

Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks
News 2 hours ago

Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks

 Australian PM Albanese set to visit Indonesia for crucial talks with President Prabowo on trade, energy, and security
Pope Leo XIV Urges Release of Jailed Journalists, Affirms Free Speech as a ‘Precious Gift’
News 2 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV Urges Release of Jailed Journalists, Affirms Free Speech as a ‘Precious Gift’

 Pope Leo XIV calls for release of jailed journalists, hails free press as vital to peace and justice in first public audience as pontiff.
Garut Explosion Update: What Went Wrong in Ammo Blast That Killed 13
News 2 hours ago

Garut Explosion Update: What Went Wrong in Ammo Blast That Killed 13

 An ammo disposal blast in Garut, West Java, killed 13 (four soldiers and nine civilians) during a military operation, the Army said Monday.
Indonesia Ranks Top 3 in ASEAN Competitiveness, So Why Are Investors Still Hesitant?
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Ranks Top 3 in ASEAN Competitiveness, So Why Are Investors Still Hesitant?

 Indonesia hits record 27th in global competitiveness, but high costs, red tape, and local intimidation continue to drive investors away.
US Agrees to Drop Its 145% Tariff Rate on China to 30%
Business 5 hours ago

US Agrees to Drop Its 145% Tariff Rate on China to 30%

 China agreed to lower its rate on US goods by the same amount to 10 percent.
News Index

Most Popular

Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions
1
Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions
2
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
3
Bali Governor Rejects Gangster-Linked Group GRIB Jaya: 'No Place for Thugs'
4
Expert: Trump Wrong to Blame Asia for US Job Losses
5
Indonesia to Cultivate 300,000 Hectares of Sugar Palm to Power Bioethanol Push
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED