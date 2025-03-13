Pope Marks 12th Anniversary of Papacy While Hospitalized, Condition Improving

Rome. Pope Francis marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy Thursday amid ongoing hospitalization for double pneumonia, with medical updates showing continued improvement.

The Vatican said the pope spent another tranquil night, confirming through a chest X-ray on Wednesday that his condition was improving. This comes just days after doctors declared he was no longer in imminent danger of death. However, the latest medical bulletin noted that the 88-year-old pontiff’s overall fragility presents a complex picture.

The Holy See has not announced any official plans to commemorate the anniversary of Francis' election as the 266th pope. While the Vatican observes the day as a public holiday and Masses are planned in his honor at churches in Rome, no medical bulletins will be issued.

On Wednesday, Francis remotely followed a Lenten spiritual retreat, a tradition throughout his papacy. He continues to receive high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and uses a non-invasive mechanical mask at night to aid his breathing.

Francis, formerly Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected on the fifth ballot of the 2013 conclave following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. While he has praised Benedict’s humility in stepping down and previously suggested he might do the same, he has recently stated that the papacy is a lifelong role.

Another milestone approaches on Friday, marking four weeks of his hospitalization.

