Pope Stable but Will Continue Using Ventilation Mask at Night, Vatican Says

Rome. Pope Francis remained in stable condition Tuesday, breathing with the help of supplemental oxygen after experiencing respiratory crises a day earlier, the Vatican said. He will continue using a ventilation mask while sleeping.

In its latest update, the Vatican said the 88-year-old pontiff had no further respiratory episodes throughout the day, which he spent praying, resting, and undergoing respiratory physiotherapy to help combat double pneumonia.

Francis, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, suffered two respiratory crises on Monday in a setback to his recovery. Doctors extracted "copious" amounts of mucus from his lungs and placed him on a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask to aid his breathing. While he slept with the mask overnight, he was stable enough Tuesday morning to switch to high-flow supplemental oxygen delivered via a nasal tube.

His doctors plan to resume using the mask overnight to ensure oxygen is pumped into his lungs through a device covering his nose and mouth. They said his clinical condition remained stable but that his prognosis was still cautious, meaning he was not yet out of danger.

The pope’s medical team has not provided an in-person update on his condition since Feb. 21, underscoring the unpredictable nature of his hospitalization, which began on Feb. 14—the longest of his 12-year papacy.

Argentines Pray for the Pope at Hospital

On Tuesday, a group of Argentines from the country’s embassies in Rome brought a statue of Our Lady of Luján to the Gemelli hospital to pray for Francis. The Argentine-born pope has a deep devotion to the blue-veiled Luján Madonna, venerated in Argentina since the 17th century.

"I am very happy to be close to him," said the Rev. Fernando Laguna, parish priest of the Argentine church in Rome. "I would like to hug him, but it’s not possible. But he told us that a prayer is like a hug, so I am happy despite the pain."

Vatican Prepares for Lent Without Francis

Francis' treatment comes as the Vatican prepares for Lent, the solemn period leading up to Easter on April 20. A cardinal has already been designated to replace him for Ash Wednesday’s traditional service and procession in Rome.

The pope was also scheduled to attend a spiritual retreat this weekend with the Holy See’s leadership. On Tuesday, the Vatican confirmed the retreat would proceed without him but in "spiritual communion" with the pontiff. The theme, chosen weeks before Francis fell ill, is Hope in Eternal Life.

Francis' Medical Condition and End-of-Life Ethics

Francis, who uses a wheelchair and is overweight, has been undergoing respiratory physiotherapy to improve lung function. The buildup of secretions in his lungs suggests he lacks the muscle strength to expel them effectively.

Doctors often use noninvasive ventilation to avoid the need for intubation or more invasive mechanical ventilation. Francis has not been intubated during this hospitalization, and it is unclear whether he has outlined any limits to his medical care should his condition worsen.

Catholic doctrine holds that life must be preserved from conception to natural death. It requires that chronically ill patients receive “ordinary” care, such as hydration and nutrition, but allows for the withdrawal of “extraordinary” treatment if it becomes futile or excessively burdensome.

Francis articulated this principle in a 2017 speech to the Vatican’s bioethics think tank, the Pontifical Academy for Life, stating there is "no obligation to have recourse in all circumstances to every possible remedy." He emphasized that patients and doctors could make a morally sound decision to withdraw overzealous treatment if it merely prolonged suffering.

