Pope to Remain Hospitalized as Doctors Treat Complex Respiratory Infection

Rome. Pope Francis' respiratory tract infection is presenting a "complex clinical picture," requiring continued hospitalization, the Vatican announced Monday. Concerns over the 88-year-old pontiff's frail health have intensified as doctors work to address the infection.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said recent test results indicate the pope is suffering from a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection," which involves a mix of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. This condition has prompted a change in his drug therapy. There is no specific timeline for his hospitalization, which has already extended longer than his 2023 stay for pneumonia. Bruni emphasized that the complexity of the symptoms will require an appropriate hospital stay.

Pope Francis, who had part of one lung removed due to a pulmonary infection in his youth, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday after a week of worsening bronchitis. Doctors confirmed the respiratory infection and prescribed "absolute rest" and unspecified medications. Subsequent updates reported that his slight fever had subsided and that he was in "stable" condition. Bruni mentioned that the pope ate breakfast and read the newspapers Monday morning after a third peaceful night in the hospital.

As people age, their immune systems weaken, making elderly patients more susceptible to infections like pneumonia. Pope Francis, known for his demanding work schedule, has faced several health challenges in recent years, including respiratory infections, knee issues, and sciatica nerve pain. In 2021, he had part of his colon removed, and in 2023, he underwent surgery for intestinal scar tissue and an abdominal hernia.

Despite his health issues, Francis maintains a rigorous pace. He insisted on finishing his morning audiences Friday before going to the hospital, even though he struggled with shortness of breath. His continued hospitalization has forced the cancellation of events connected to the Vatican's Holy Year, and other scheduled events remain uncertain. The Vatican's official calendar has no papal appointments for February and lists his activities for March 5, Ash Wednesday.

The pope was scheduled to visit Rome's Cinecitta film studios Monday to meet with artists as part of the Holy Year celebrations, but that event was canceled. He also had planned to preside over the ordination of deacons this weekend, but his participation remains uncertain. When he missed the Jubilee Mass for artists on Sunday, a cardinal stood in for him.

