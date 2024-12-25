Pope Urges 'All People of All Nations' to Silence Arms and Overcome Divisions

Associated Press
December 25, 2024 | 9:43 pm
SHARE
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for "to the city and to the world" ) Christmas
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for "to the city and to the world" ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Vatican City. Pope Francis in his traditional Christmas message on Wednesday urged “all people of all nations” to find courage during this Holy Year “to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions” plaguing the world, from the Middle East to Ukraine, Africa to Asia.

The pontiff's “Urbi et Orbi” — “To the City and the World” — address serves as a summary of the woes facing the world this year. As Christmas coincided with the start of the 2025 Holy Year celebration that he dedicated to hope, Francis called for broad reconciliation, “even (with) our enemies.”

"I invite every individual, and all people of all nations ... to become pilgrims of hope, to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions,'' the pope said from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica to throngs of people below.

The pope invoked the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica, which he opened on Christmas Eve to launch the 2025 Jubilee, as representing God’s mercy, which “unties every knot; it tears down every wall of division; it dispels hatred and the spirit of revenge.”

He called for arms to be silenced in war-torn Ukraine and in the Middle East, singling out Christian communities in Israel and the Palestinian territories, “particularly in Gaza where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave,” as well as Lebanon and Syria “at this most delicate time.”

Francis repeated his calls for the release of hostages taken from Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

He cited a deadly outbreak of measles in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the suffering of the people of Myanmar, forced to flee their homes by “the ongoing clash of arms.” The pope likewise remembered children suffering from war and hunger, the elderly living in solitude, and those fleeing their homelands, who have lost their jobs and are persecuted for their faith.

Pilgrims were lined up on Christmas Day to walk through the great Holy Door at the entrance of St. Peter’s Basilica, as the Jubilee is expected to bring some 32 million Catholic faithful to Rome.

Traversing the Holy Door is one way that the faithful can obtain indulgences, or forgiveness for sins during a Jubilee, a once-every-quarter-century tradition that dates from 1300.

Pilgrims submitted to security controls before entering the Holy Door, amid new security fears following a deadly Christmas market attack in Germany. Many paused to touch the door as they passed and made the sign of the cross upon entering the basilica dedicated to St. Peter, the founder of the Roman Catholic Church.

“You feel so humble when you go through the door that once you go through is almost like a release, a release of emotions,'' said Blanca Martin, a pilgrim from San Diego. "... It’s almost like a release of emotions, you feel like now you are able to let go and put everything in the hands of God. See I am getting emotional. It’s just a beautiful experience.”

A Chrismukkah Miracle as Hanukkah and Christmas Coincide
Hanukkah, Judaism’s eight-day Festival of Lights, begins this year on Christmas Day, which has only happened four times since 1900.

The calendar confluence has inspired some religious leaders to host interfaith gatherings, such as a Hanukkah party hosted last week by several Jewish organizations in Houston, Texas, bringing together members of the city’s Latino and Jewish communities for latkes, the traditional potato pancake eaten on Hanukkah, topped with guacamole and salsa.

While Hanukkah is intended as an upbeat, celebratory holiday, rabbis note that it’s taking place this year as wars rage in the Middle East and fears rise over widespread incidents of antisemitism. The holidays overlap infrequently because the Jewish calendar is based on lunar cycles and is not in sync with the Gregorian calendar, which sets Christmas on Dec. 25. The last time Hanukkah began on Christmas Day was in 2005.

Tags:
#Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Two Men Arrested for Attacking District Prosecutor Chief
News 4 hours ago

Two Men Arrested for Attacking District Prosecutor Chief

 The prosecutor brandished a gun in response and fired warning shots into the air.
Pope Urges 'All People of All Nations' to Silence Arms and Overcome Divisions
News 4 hours ago

Pope Urges 'All People of All Nations' to Silence Arms and Overcome Divisions

 Pilgrims were lined up on Christmas Day to walk through the great Holy Door at the entrance of St. Peter’s Basilica.
Ex-Justice Minister Yasonna and Hasto Barred from Overseas Travels
News 4 hours ago

Ex-Justice Minister Yasonna and Hasto Barred from Overseas Travels

 Hasto, the PDI-P secretary-general, was named a corruption suspect a day earlier for his alleged role in the bribery scheme.
Michelin Plans Go-Private for Multistrada with $18 Million Tender Offer
Business 9 hours ago

Michelin Plans Go-Private for Multistrada with $18 Million Tender Offer

 Michelin announces a tender offer for public shares of Multistrada Arah Sarana (MASA) at Rp 8,400 per share, totaling Rp278.71 billion.
Foreigners Detained and Deported from Bali for Overstay and Misconduct
News 11 hours ago

Foreigners Detained and Deported from Bali for Overstay and Misconduct

 Bali authorities have recently detained and deported several foreign nationals for immigration violations.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Police Announce Traffic Management Plan for Christmas and New Year Rush
1
Bali Police Announce Traffic Management Plan for Christmas and New Year Rush
2
Police Seize Rp 2.5 Billion from Officers Accused of Extorting Malaysian Concertgoers in Jakarta
3
PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Named Corruption Suspect: Source
4
BNNP Bali Raids Alleged 'Sex Party' and Drug Use in Canggu, Detains Foreign Nationals
5
Cabinet Secretary Denies Prabowo Being Unwell
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED