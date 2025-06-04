Popular Tourist Spot Tangkuban Parahu Sees Spike in Volcanic Quakes

Jakarta. Volcanic activity at Kawah Ratu on Mount Tangkuban Parahu, a popular tourist destination in West Bandung’s Lembang area, has significantly increased since Monday.

As a result, there have been occurrences of low-frequency (LF) earthquakes and emission quakes, with 100 incidents recorded in a single day.

According to Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, Head of the Volcano Work Team at the Geological Agency, the Tangkuban Parahu Volcano Observation Post recorded 100 LF earthquakes on Monday alone. On Tuesday, the number rose to 134 LF earthquakes in one day.

"The current status of Mount Tangkuban Parahu remains at level 1, or normal," said Heruningtyas on Tuesday evening.

Even though the volcano’s status is still considered normal, Heruningtyas urged all parties to remain alert due to the increased activity.

"The public is advised to stay vigilant, recalling the 2019 phreatic eruption. We must anticipate the possibility of another eruption at any time," she said.

Heruningtyas further explained that the current increase in seismic activity is reminiscent of the early signs of the 2019 eruption of Mount Tangkuban Parahu.

"In 2019, before the eruption occurred, there was a noticeable rise in activity, just like now. Low-frequency seismic activity also increased, along with emission and LF quakes," she revealed.

Heruningtyas confirmed that, compared to the 2019 to 2025 period, this current increase in volcanic activity at Mount Tangkuban Parahu is the most significant.

Mount Tangkuban Parahu last erupted phreatically on July 26, 2019, with the eruption lasting approximately 5 minutes and 30 seconds, generating an ash column that rose 200 meters above the crater’s summit.

