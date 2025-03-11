Postecoglou Delivers Promise as Spurs Lift Europa League Trophy

Bilbao. Tottenham's title drought is finally over.

Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League final on Wednesday, securing their first European trophy in over four decades.

It marks the club’s first major silverware since the English League Cup in 2008 and their first continental triumph since lifting the UEFA Cup, now the Europa League, in 1984.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has lived up to the early-season promise he made.



“I always win things in my second year. Nothing has changed,” he said last September after back-to-back Premier League defeats.

That declaration lingered all season, and eight months later, Postecoglou delivered, guiding Spurs to European glory with a 1-0 win in Bilbao.

“It wasn’t me boasting. It was a declaration. If we fell short, I was ready to cop it,” Postecoglou told TNT Sports.

He described his tenure at Tottenham as “the toughest couple of years” of his career.

“This club has had world-class managers, far better-credentialed than I am, and they couldn't do it. I knew I had a massive challenge,” he told CBS Sports.

Brennan Johnson scored the lone goal just before halftime to seal a Europa League campaign in which Spurs finished with 10 wins, three draws, and two losses.

No club has more wins in the UEFA Cup/Europa League than Tottenham. Their 98th victory on Wednesday moved them past Roma’s previous joint record of 97.

The win also secured Spurs a place in next season’s Champions League and offered redemption after years of near-misses, including the 2019 Champions League final loss to Liverpool.

There was late drama in the medal ceremony. Striker Son Heung-min was among several Spurs players who did not receive medals on the field. UEFA said Tottenham sent more than the allowed 30 people on stage, but additional medals were later distributed.

Son, who came on in the 67th minute, lifted the trophy during the post-match celebration, a symbolic end to his own long wait for silverware.

“This club hasn’t won a trophy for 17 years. Ever since I came here, it’s been, ‘Spurs are a good team but can never get it done.’ We got it done,” said Johnson.

United had chances to equalize. Rasmus Højlund’s header was cleared off the line by Micky van de Ven in the 68th minute, and a late effort by Luke Shaw forced a sharp save from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

“I still can’t believe what we’ve done. We’ve written history tonight,” Vicario said. “Everyone gave everything, and we delivered.”

The decisive goal came in the 42nd minute. Pape Sarr's cross deflected off Shaw and landed in front of Johnson, who managed to nudge it across the line.

“I didn’t catch it cleanly, but I saw it roll in. I can’t describe the feeling,” Johnson said.

United manager Rúben Amorim, whose side sits just ahead of Spurs near the bottom of the Premier League, is now under increased pressure.

“I’m not talking about the future. Tonight, we deal with the pain. We were the better team, and the guys gave it everything,” Amorim said.

United last won a European title in 2017 and lost the Europa League final to Villarreal in 2021. They have now failed to beat Spurs in their last seven matches.

Despite some minor disturbances among traveling fans, the day remained largely peaceful as more than 50,000 supporters filled Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium.

