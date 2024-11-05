PPATK Blocks More Than 13,000 Bank Accounts Tied to $17.77B in Illegal Online Gambling

Jakarta. The Financial Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (PPATK) has blocked 13,481 bank accounts suspected of being linked to illegal online gambling transactions, freezing a total of approximately Rp 280 trillion ($17.77 billion) in the third quarter of 2024.

“These accounts, spread across 28 banks, have been blocked,” said PPATK Head Ivan Yustiavandana on Tuesday.

Ivan explained that the online gambling sector has built a substantial financial network, using non-bank financial channels such as cryptocurrency assets to bypass traditional banking oversight. “In some cases, transaction patterns have shifted toward foreign exchange services and cryptocurrency assets,” he said, highlighting the industry’s increasing sophistication in avoiding detection.

On Nov. 1, Jakarta Metro Police raided an online gambling office in Bekasi, West Java, revealing alleged involvement by employees from the Communication Ministry. Communication Minister Meutya Hafid announced on Monday the suspension of 11 ministry employees who were named suspects for reportedly assisting gambling operators in keeping their websites online, despite a presidential order to close all gambling sites.

The following day, the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim Polri) dismantled an international gambling network serving roughly 85,000 Indonesian users and arrested seven suspects, including a Chinese national who allegedly managed the overseas-based server.

