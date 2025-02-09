Prabowo Acknowledges Press as a ‘Key Pillar’ of Democracy

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday expressed appreciation for the press and its role in “voicing the truth” and disseminating accurate information to the public.

In a video message marking the 79th National Press Day, Prabowo underlined that the press remains a cornerstone of Indonesia’s democracy.

“For nearly eight decades, the Indonesian press has served as a key pillar of democracy, safeguarding the truth, and ensuring the spread of accurate information to the people,” the president said.

“I extend my deep appreciation to all journalists and media companies for their hard work and dedication, continuing to contribute to the nation despite an increasingly challenging media landscape,” he added.

Prabowo highlighted the growing threat of hoaxes, hate speech, and misinformation, exacerbated by the widespread use of social media. He stressed that in this digital era, the role of legacy media is more critical than ever in upholding journalistic integrity.

"While we cherish press freedom, we must also remain vigilant against the spread of false information, hoaxes, and divisive narratives that threaten our national unity and social harmony," Prabowo said.

As a pillar of democracy, he added, the press must uphold public interest and accountability.

“We must stay alert to attempts to manipulate public perception and influence public opinion by those with enormous wealth,” he warned.

