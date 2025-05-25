Prabowo Alleges Foreign-Funded NGOs Aim to Divide Indonesia

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto alleged that foreign interests are attempting to sow division within Indonesia by funding local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to pit citizens against each other.

Speaking during a ceremony marking Pancasila Day at the Pancasila Building in Central Jakarta on Monday, Prabowo claimed that such external interference has persisted for centuries and continues today under the guise of promoting democracy, human rights, and press freedom.

“For hundreds of years, they’ve tried to divide us. Even now, they fund NGOs to pit us against each other, all while claiming to uphold democracy, human rights, and freedom of the press,” Prabowo said, without naming any specific organizations or countries involved.

While acknowledging the presence of foreign influence, the president clarified that he is not opposed to international cooperation. Rather, he urged Indonesians to remain vigilant and self-reliant.

“I’m not calling on Indonesians to be suspicious of foreign nations. But we must not be manipulated by any country. Indonesia must stand on its own feet,” he asserted.

Prabowo also called for unity among Indonesians despite differing backgrounds and opinions, warning that internal divisions only benefit those who wish to see Indonesia weakened.

“I urge all Indonesians to unite. Let us not allow our differences to be a source of conflict. That’s exactly what foreign powers who dislike a strong and prosperous Indonesia want,” he said.

Concluding his address, Prabowo expressed confidence in the country's future, citing Indonesia’s vast natural wealth as a key asset.

“Our resources are enormous. I firmly believe that in the coming years, Indonesia will rise as a great nation. That is my conviction,” he said.

