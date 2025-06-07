Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims

Ilham Oktafian
June 25, 2025 | 1:22 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto gives a thumbs-up after a meeting with the US-Indonesia Society (Usindo) in Washington on Nov. 11, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)
President Prabowo Subianto gives a thumbs-up after a meeting with the US-Indonesia Society (Usindo) in Washington on Nov. 11, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto reportedly has his US envoy candidate, thus potentially ending the years-long wait for Indonesia’s next representative at the economic superpower.

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, the deputy chairman at the House of Representatives, revealed the news to reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday. Dasco -- also a close aide to Prabowo -- refused to say the name of the candidate. However, the House would reveal the ambassador-to-be's identity when they carry out the fit and proper testing. For context, these are assessments meant to make sure that the candidate is perfect for the ambassadorial role.

“We have received information from the government that they already have the names that will fulfill several strategic posts. They are ready to submit the names to the House,” Dasco told the press.

The Gerindra politician said that they would make sure the envoy candidate would be someone who suits the job. He added: “This is a strategic role. There are several key requirements that they have to meet.”

Advertisement

Indonesia has not appointed an ambassador to the US since July 2023. Investment Minister and sovereign wealth fund Danantara’s boss, Rosan Roeslani, became the last person to assume the role. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s rule also kept changing his US envoy during his 10-year presidency. In 2019, Mahendra Siregar, who now heads the Financial Services Authority (OJK), was only an ambassador for a few months.

Calls for Prabowo to pick his US envoy mounted early this year following Washington’s tariff rollout. The vacant ambassadorial seat also came under the spotlight once again after the US inserted itself into the Iran-Israel war. 

Read More:
Tariff Talks Don’t Mean Jakarta Should Keep Quiet on US Joining Israel-Iran War

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims

 Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a close aide to Prabowo Subianto, refuses to reveal the name of the US envoy candidate.
Indonesian President Reaffirms Respect for G7 When Speaking at Putin’s Event
News Jun 21, 2025 | 5:46 am

Indonesian President Reaffirms Respect for G7 When Speaking at Putin’s Event

 Indonesian president denies geopolitical shift, reasserts non-aligned stance during visit to Russia.
Indonesia Adds a Population the Size of Singapore Every Year, Prabowo Tells Russian Forum 
Business Jun 20, 2025 | 11:34 pm

Indonesia Adds a Population the Size of Singapore Every Year, Prabowo Tells Russian Forum 

 President highlights food, energy, and education reforms as pillars of national strategy at St. Petersburg economic gathering.
Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says
News Jun 16, 2025 | 5:37 pm

Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says

 Indonesia isn't a G7 member, but the president has been invited to the summit as a guest by the host government.
Green Economy Takes Center Stage at Prabowo’s Talks with Singapore PM
News Jun 16, 2025 | 1:29 pm

Green Economy Takes Center Stage at Prabowo’s Talks with Singapore PM

 Prabowo is on his first-ever state visit to close neighbor Singapore.
Indonesia Says No Final Contract Yet on 48 Turkish-Made KAAN Jet Purchase
News Jun 13, 2025 | 9:33 am

Indonesia Says No Final Contract Yet on 48 Turkish-Made KAAN Jet Purchase

 Now that the MoU is signed, both sides will engage in a series of negotiations to finalize the details of the KAAN jet contract.
Prabowo Hikes Judges’ Pay Amid Bribery Scandal Rocking Supreme Court
News Jun 12, 2025 | 2:27 pm

Prabowo Hikes Judges’ Pay Amid Bribery Scandal Rocking Supreme Court

 Prabowo raises judges’ salaries by up to 280% as a Rp 1 trillion bribery scandal hits the Supreme Court, vowing to clean up the judiciary.
No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says
Business Jun 11, 2025 | 7:02 pm

No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says

 Indonesia will celebrate its centennial in 2045, and Prabowo doesn't want anyone in the country to live in poverty by then.
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
News Jun 11, 2025 | 2:22 pm

'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment

 Prabowo says Indonesia had lost a golden opportunity to grow its economy when it was under Dutch colonial rule for hundreds of years.
Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
Lifestyle Jun 7, 2025 | 5:02 pm

Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win

 President Prabowo rewarded the Indonesian national team with Rolex watches after their 1-0 win over China in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Latest

Bezos’ Lavish Venice Wedding Sparks Protests Over Inequality
Lifestyle 28 minutes ago

Bezos’ Lavish Venice Wedding Sparks Protests Over Inequality

 Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding sparks protests by locals and activists who say it highlights inequality and tourism-driven displacement.
Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims

 Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a close aide to Prabowo Subianto, refuses to reveal the name of the US envoy candidate.
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty

 A Brazilian climber is the latest victim on Mount Rinjani, as a string of fatal falls reminds tourists of the mountain’s hidden dangers.
75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis
News 2 hours ago

75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis

 Test results showed that 30 of the 75 party participants were exposed to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and syphilis infection.
Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline

 Indonesia to revamp 10,440 schools starting July, with plans for smart classrooms and court-ordered free basic education under review.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
1
Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
2
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
3
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
4
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
5
Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED