Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto reportedly has his US envoy candidate, thus potentially ending the years-long wait for Indonesia’s next representative at the economic superpower.

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, the deputy chairman at the House of Representatives, revealed the news to reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday. Dasco -- also a close aide to Prabowo -- refused to say the name of the candidate. However, the House would reveal the ambassador-to-be's identity when they carry out the fit and proper testing. For context, these are assessments meant to make sure that the candidate is perfect for the ambassadorial role.

“We have received information from the government that they already have the names that will fulfill several strategic posts. They are ready to submit the names to the House,” Dasco told the press.

The Gerindra politician said that they would make sure the envoy candidate would be someone who suits the job. He added: “This is a strategic role. There are several key requirements that they have to meet.”

Indonesia has not appointed an ambassador to the US since July 2023. Investment Minister and sovereign wealth fund Danantara’s boss, Rosan Roeslani, became the last person to assume the role. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s rule also kept changing his US envoy during his 10-year presidency. In 2019, Mahendra Siregar, who now heads the Financial Services Authority (OJK), was only an ambassador for a few months.

Calls for Prabowo to pick his US envoy mounted early this year following Washington’s tariff rollout. The vacant ambassadorial seat also came under the spotlight once again after the US inserted itself into the Iran-Israel war.

