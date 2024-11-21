Prabowo and Starmer’s New Governments to Launch ‘Deeper’ Strategic Partnership Next Year

London. President Prabowo Subianto and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed on Thursday to take the bilateral relations to a new level under a deeper strategic partnership to be launched next year.

Prabowo was received by Starmer at 10 Downing Street and both agreed that their new governments will work together to strengthen and revitalize the bilateral relationship, reflecting on 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The new strategic partnership “will provide a framework, grounded in the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, to deliver the full potential of our relationship, maximize the opportunities we see for the next five years, and lay the foundations for our partnership over decades to come,” a joint statement issued after the meeting says.

“It will also provide a framework that engages our respective businesses, academia and research institutions, cultural organizations and wider societies.”

Advertisement

Starmer vowed his government's support for Indonesia’s bid to become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“The UK warmly welcomes Indonesia’s application to join the OECD and will provide a package of technical support to assist Indonesia in delivering the reforms needed to meet the requirements for membership,” the statement says.

The new strategic partnership will seek to drive economic growth and bring bilateral trade “to a level commensurate with the size of our economies”.

“Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Prabowo see even greater potential for our relationship to deliver their priorities -- to create jobs and prosperity through boosting trade and investment, to work more closely to bring peace and stability in an increasingly uncertain world, and to tackle the climate and nature crises,” British Ambassador to Indonesia Dominic Jermey said. “I look forward to working with President Prabowo’s team to build a new, deeper strategic partnership to deliver on the leaders’ shared ambition.”

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: