Prabowo and Starmer’s New Governments to Launch ‘Deeper’ Strategic Partnership Next Year

Heru Andriyanto
November 21, 2024 | 11:13 pm
SHARE
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes President Prabowo Subianto at 10 Downing Street, Thursday, Nov. 21. 2024. (Photo courtesy of the UK Prime Minister Office)
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes President Prabowo Subianto at 10 Downing Street, Thursday, Nov. 21. 2024. (Photo courtesy of the UK Prime Minister Office)

London. President Prabowo Subianto and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed on Thursday to take the bilateral relations to a new level under a deeper strategic partnership to be launched next year.

Prabowo was received by Starmer at 10 Downing Street and both agreed that their new governments will work together to strengthen and revitalize the bilateral relationship, reflecting on 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The new strategic partnership “will provide a framework, grounded in the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, to deliver the full potential of our relationship, maximize the opportunities we see for the next five years, and lay the foundations for our partnership over decades to come,” a joint statement issued after the meeting says. 

“It will also provide a framework that engages our respective businesses, academia and research institutions, cultural organizations and wider societies.”

Advertisement

Starmer vowed his government's support for Indonesia’s bid to become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“The UK warmly welcomes Indonesia’s application to join the OECD and will provide a package of technical support to assist Indonesia in delivering the reforms needed to meet the requirements for membership,” the statement says. 

The new strategic partnership will seek to drive economic growth and bring bilateral trade “to a level commensurate with the size of our economies”.

“Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Prabowo see even greater potential for our relationship to deliver their priorities -- to create jobs and prosperity through boosting trade and investment, to work more closely to bring peace and stability in an increasingly uncertain world, and to tackle the climate and nature crises,” British Ambassador to Indonesia Dominic Jermey said.  “I look forward to working with President Prabowo’s team to build a new, deeper strategic partnership to deliver on the leaders’ shared ambition.”

Tags:
#International #Bilateral
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Brazilian Police Indict Former President Bolsonaro in Alleged 2022 Coup Attempt
News 1 hours ago

Brazilian Police Indict Former President Bolsonaro in Alleged 2022 Coup Attempt

 The Supreme Court will either agree with the charges and put the former president on trial or toss the investigation.
Anies Baswedan Endorses Pramono Anung in Jakarta Election
News 3 hours ago

Anies Baswedan Endorses Pramono Anung in Jakarta Election

 Recent polls indicate that Pramono, a former cabinet secretary, has the edge over his main rival, former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.
Prabowo and Starmer’s New Governments to Launch ‘Deeper’ Strategic Partnership Next Year
News 4 hours ago

Prabowo and Starmer’s New Governments to Launch ‘Deeper’ Strategic Partnership Next Year

 Starmer vowed his government's support for Indonesia’s bid to become a member of the OECD.
International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas Officials
News 4 hours ago

International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas Officials

 The warrants focus on allegations Israel has used food as a weapon in its campaign against Hamas in Gaza.
US to Help Indonesia Boost Milk Production for Prabowo’s Free Meal Program
News 5 hours ago

US to Help Indonesia Boost Milk Production for Prabowo’s Free Meal Program

 The US is also open to sharing its decades-long experience of feeding American students free or low-cost meals.
News Index

Most Popular

Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
1
Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
2
Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines
3
Many Foreign-Owned Businesses in Bali Are Rulebreakers, Luhut Says
4
Indonesian Lawmaker Urges Arrest of Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Over Umrah Controversy
5
President Marcos May Commute Mary Jane’s Death Sentence to Life: Indonesian Minister
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED