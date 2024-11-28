Prabowo Announces 100 Percent Salary Increase for State Teachers

The Jakarta Globe
November 28, 2024 | 9:06 pm
President Prabowo Subianto announces salary increase for state teachers during an event at the International Velodrome in East Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
President Prabowo Subianto announces salary increase for state teachers during an event at the International Velodrome in East Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto announced on Thursday a 100 percent increase in the basic salaries of state teachers, along with a Rp 2 million ($126) monthly allowance for part-time teachers in state schools, starting next year.

The president, visibly emotional, shared the long-awaited decision during a National Teachers' Day event held at the International Velodrome in East Jakarta.

"Today, I stand before you with a calm heart because, just a month into my presidency, I am able to announce a significant step to improve the welfare of our teachers," Prabowo said, drawing thunderous applause from the audience.

“We have decided to double the basic salaries of state teachers and provide part-time teachers with a Rp 2 million monthly allowance,” he added.

To qualify for the program, teachers must complete the government's teaching certification program.

Indonesia currently has 1.93 million certified teachers, representing 64.4 percent of the nation’s teaching workforce. Despite the government's regular recruitment of civil servant teachers, many schools, especially in remote and rural areas, face staffing shortages, often relying on part-time teachers.

These part-time educators are typically paid significantly less than their full-time counterparts, a disparity that has fueled national debates and discouraged young graduates from pursuing careers in education.

Prabowo revealed that the salary adjustment will require an additional Rp 16.7 trillion, bringing the total teachers’ welfare budget to Rp 81.6 trillion ($5.1 billion) next year.

He emphasized his administration’s commitment to prioritizing education and announced plans to enroll over 800,000 university graduates in the teaching certification program in 2024.

"We are determined to improve the quality of life for all Indonesians, whether they are teachers, workers, farmers, or fishermen. Everyone deserves a better future," Prabowo said.

#Education
