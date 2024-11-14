Prabowo Arrives in Peru for APEC Summit

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has touched down in Peru for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, making Lima the third stop of his first-ever foreign trip.

The ex-army general landed in Lima on Wednesday at around 10.35 p.m. local time. Peruvian Agriculture Minister Angel Manuel Manero Campos greeted Prabowo upon arrival.

Prabowo had departed from Washington where he met US President Joe Biden. According to media reports, Biden is expected to head to Peru for the same summit. The same goes for Chinese President Xi Jinping whom Prabowo has met early on in his overseas tour.

Prabowo -- who has repeatedly said that he wants to befriend all countries -- is slated to hold some bilateral talks with fellow leaders during the Peru visit.

Indonesia is one of the founding members of the now 21-strong APEC. This intergovernmental organization -- which aims to promote free trade -- includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has already been in Lima since Tuesday local time.

Leaders of APEC economies are expected to engage in discussions on how they can further boost trade and investment for inclusive growth later this week. The high-profile forum will also touch on digitalization and sustainable growth.

“We can see how the themes that the APEC Summit [in Peru] has set are in line with the Indonesian government’s priority programs,” Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Rolliansyah Soemirat told reporters not long ago.

