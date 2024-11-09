Prabowo Calls for Collaboration with China before Heading to US

Associated Press
November 10, 2024 | 5:49 pm
SHARE
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

Beijing. President Prabowo Subianto called for collaboration rather than confrontation with China after the signing of $10 billion in new deals at a business forum on Sunday in the Chinese capital before heading to the United States.

Prabowo told the forum that his country wants to be part of China's emergence as not only an economic but also a “civilizational power.”

“We must give an example that in this modern age, collaboration — not confrontation — is the way for peace and prosperity,” he said.

He wrapped up the first stop of his first overseas trip since taking office three weeks ago. He is headed next to Washington — where the US government is confronting China’s rise — and then to Peru and Brazil for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and Group of 20 summits.

Advertisement
Prabowo Calls for Collaboration with China before Heading to US
President Prabowo Subianto, center left, gestures as he witnesses a signing ceremony of cooperation documents between Indonesia and China during the Indonesia-China Business Forum in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

He and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to deepen ties, elevating security to a fifth “pillar” of cooperation in addition to political, economic, maritime and people-to-people exchange. They agreed to hold a first-ever joint meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in 2025, a joint statement said.

“Indonesia is very clear," Prabowo said. "We have always been nonaligned, we have always been respectful of all great powers in the world.”

Indonesia has remained on the periphery of the territorial disputes between China and its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea. It doesn’t have a formal dispute with Beijing though Indonesia said its patrol ships repeatedly drove a Chinese coast guard vessel away from an Indonesian energy company vessel conducting a seismic survey less than a month ago.

Chinese companies have invested heavily in mining in Indonesia, as they have elsewhere in the world. China also helped build Indonesia's first high-speed railway, a 142-kilometer (88-mile) route between Jakarta and Bandung that opened last year.

But a flood of low-priced Chinese products has hit Indonesia's garment makers hard, shuttering factories and prompting calls for import tariffs. The government has sought to placate domestic producers while not angering the country’s biggest trading partner.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Calls for Collaboration with China before Heading to US
News 53 minutes ago

Prabowo Calls for Collaboration with China before Heading to US

 "We have always been nonaligned, we have always been respectful of all great powers in the world,” Prabowo said.
Indonesia, China Sign MoU on Blue Economy Cooperation during Prabowo’s Visit
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia, China Sign MoU on Blue Economy Cooperation during Prabowo’s Visit

 The MoU covers coastal renewable energy, aquaculture, fisheries, maritime tourism, seafood processing, shipbuilding, and port construction.
Indonesia, UAE Top FIFA Disciplinary Sanctions List During World Cup Qualifiers
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia, UAE Top FIFA Disciplinary Sanctions List During World Cup Qualifiers

 Since September last year, both countries have faced four FIFA sanctions each, stemming from both team and individual misconduct.
Indonesian and Chinese Companies to Sign $10 billion Worth of Deals After Pabowo’s Beijing Trip
News 6 hours ago

Indonesian and Chinese Companies to Sign $10 billion Worth of Deals After Pabowo’s Beijing Trip

 During the meeting, the two leaders presided over the signing of various agreements on fishing, mining, housing, and imports and exports.
President Prabowo Starts China Visit with Bilateral Talks on Strengthening Ties
News Nov 9, 2024 | 2:39 pm

President Prabowo Starts China Visit with Bilateral Talks on Strengthening Ties

 President Prabowo Subianto began his state visit to China with a meeting with Zhao Leji, Chairman of China’s National People's Congress.
News Index

Most Popular

Dua Lipa
1
Dua Lipa "Heartbroken" as Jakarta Concert Is Cancelled at the Last Minute
2
Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
3
President Prabowo Starts China Visit with Bilateral Talks on Strengthening Ties
4
President Prabowo Disbands Job Creation Law Task Force
5
Justice Department Uncovers Iranian Plot to Assassinate Trump, Arrests Made
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED