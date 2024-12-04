Prabowo Calls for Cutting Overseas Travel to Save $1B from State Budget

Bella Evanglista
December 4, 2024 | 2:12 pm
President Prabowo Subianto greets local residents upon arriving at the Muhammadiyah University campus in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Presidential Press Office)
Kupang. President Prabowo Subianto called on government officials to reduce business trips and ceremonial events that use state funds.

“If we are frugal, if the government is strict, clean, and efficient, I am confident we can save,” Prabowo said at an event in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, on Wednesday. “Enough with unnecessary events—reduce seminars and excessive meetings.”

The president emphasized that the state could save up to Rp 15 trillion ($1 billion) by cutting back on ceremonial activities.

“For overseas trips alone, the budget is $3 billion. I ask that this be reduced by 50 percent. If we can cut it by 50 percent, that means we could save Rp 15 trillion,” he explained.

Prabowo suggested that these savings could be used to build public infrastructure, improve schools, and expedite his flagship free nutritious meal program.

“Please, ministers, let’s practice self-restraint. Let’s go on a five-year fasting period. If we save $1.5 billion from trips alone over the next five years, it will make a huge difference,” Prabowo concluded.

