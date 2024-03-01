Prabowo Congratulates Trump on Election Win

Heru Andriyanto
November 7, 2024 | 5:37 am
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto went to his X account on Wednesday to congratulate Donald Trump on his decisive win in the US presidential election.

Prabowo, himself was inaugurated president less than three weeks ago, will embark on a two-week overseas trip later today that will also include a stop in the United States to meet with President Joe Biden.

His aide said Prabowo also considered visiting the winner of the US election during his US visit.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Mr. @realDonaldTrump for being elected as the 47th President of the United States of America,” Prabowo wrote.

“Indonesia and the United States are strategic partners who share a robust and multifaceted relationship. Our strategic partnership holds immense potential for mutual benefit, and I look forward to collaborating closely with you and your administration to further enhance this partnership and for global peace and stability.”

