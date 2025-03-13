Prabowo Considers Isolated Island Prison for Corruption Convicts

Agnes Valentina Christa
March 13, 2025 | 9:43 pm
FILE - An armed policeman stands guard in front of Nusakambangan Island Prison in Central Java, Monday, July 25, 2016. (Antara Photo/Idhad Zakaria)
Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday unveiled a plan to build a prison for corruption convicts on a remote island, saying that rampant graft has long been a major obstacle to Indonesia’s progress.

Speaking during a visit to the Elementary and Middle Education Ministry in Jakarta, Prabowo criticized corrupt officials for depriving citizens of resources meant for public welfare.

"We will remove them from our land. If necessary, I will allocate a special budget to build a prison in a remote area where they cannot escape. We will find an island, so that any escapees must face sharks," Prabowo said.

He stressed that corruption remains the country’s biggest challenge, warranting drastic measures to ensure clean governance.

Tough Stance on Corruption
Prabowo pointed out that corruption has hindered the government’s ability to effectively deliver aid and funding to intended recipients, even affecting education programs.

"Even the funds meant to renovate schools have been stolen," he said. "We are doing our best to build a corruption-free government."

To eliminate opportunities for graft, Prabowo announced that teachers' and civil servants’ salaries -- especially those in remote areas -- will be transferred directly to their personal bank accounts to prevent mismanagement or embezzlement.

"I welcome the initiative to transfer teachers' salaries directly to their bank accounts. Why should we delay or interfere with their payments?" he said. "Corruption is destroying this nation, and I will never back down in the fight against it."

If Prabowo’s proposal moves forward, the country could see the establishment of a second prison island, specifically for corruption convicts, reinforcing his zero-tolerance stance on graft.

Indonesia already has Nusakambangan Prison Island, located off Central Java, which houses high-risk convicts and death row inmates, including terrorists, murderers, and drug traffickers.

