Prabowo Considers Ridwan Kamil as Potential Running Mate

Jakarta. Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil is among the few potential running mates being considered by Prabowo Subianto for the upcoming presidential election, according to an executive of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).

Ridwan, who recently retired from the gubernatorial post, consistently ranks among the top three vice-presidential candidates in various polls.

This revelation came during a gathering of party leaders at the Gerindra Party's consolidation event in West Java on Sunday.

"Ridwan Kamil is a man of good reputation, particularly during his tenure as West Java governor, and Mr. Prabowo considers him a potential running mate," said Ahmad Muzani, the Secretary-General of Gerindra.

However, Prabowo will require approval from party leaders within the coalition, which includes Gerindra, the Golkar Party, the National Mandate Party (PAN), and the Crescent Star Party (PBB), to officially nominate Ridwan.

"Each coalition member has their own considerations, so we will need to convene again to reach a mutual agreement," Muzani said.

While Ridwan is affiliated with the Golkar party, its chairman, Airlangga Hartarto, has not concealed his own aspirations to contest in the upcoming election.

