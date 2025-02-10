Prabowo Defends Budget Cuts, Challenges Opponents to Face the Public

Surabaya. President Prabowo Subianto criticized opponents of his budget efficiency measures, accusing some officials of acting as if they are untouchable, as he defended the policy to fund a free meal program for children and mothers.

Speaking at the 18th Congress of Muslimat Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, at Jatim Expo in Surabaya, East Java, on Monday, Prabowo challenged those resisting the policy to face the public directly.

"You can oppose me, but then you’ll have to face all these mothers. Stubborn, defiant!" Prabowo declared in his speech, which was broadcast live.

The president has instructed central and regional governments to cut spending by Rp 306.69 trillion ($18.9 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year. These cuts are part of an effort to reallocate resources toward priority programs, including a flagship initiative providing free nutritious meals for children and expectant mothers, with a staggering Rp 100 trillion allocated to the program this year alone.

Addressing Muslimat NU members, mostly women, Prabowo outlined the government’s plan to eliminate unnecessary spending across ministries and agencies, focusing on activities deemed wasteful or potentially corrupt.

"There are those who resist me. In the bureaucracy, some believe they are untouchable, acting like little kings," Prabowo said.

He argued that the budget efficiency measures are necessary, as the scaled-back activities often involve ceremonial events or formalities with minimal public benefit.

Prabowo criticized programs such as excessive forums and overseas comparative studies, questioning their relevance to pressing issues like poverty and infrastructure development.

"Enough with studies and focus group discussions. What are we even discussing? Does it solve absolute poverty? Feed the hungry? Repair broken schools? Fix damaged roads? And why conduct comparative studies in Australia, one of the wealthiest countries? Learn how to help the poor instead," he remarked.

Prabowo’s budget efficiency policy aims to redirect funds toward critical issues like poverty alleviation and infrastructure improvements while eliminating wasteful expenditures.

