Prabowo Delays Talks with Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim due to Fever

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has delayed his bilateral talks with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim due to fever.

The 73-year-old Prabowo recently wrapped up his Cairo tour and was supposed to meet Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia at the end of his trip. Prabowo was in Egypt for a meeting between D-8 members, which grouped eight Muslim, developing nations. Anwar, however, revealed that the bilateral talks got postponed due to Prabowo’s health conditions.

“My family and I have arrived in Langkawi Island to welcome a visit by my good friend: Prabowo Subianto today. But just last night, he asked to postpone the meeting for a few days due to fever,” Anwar announced Monday on the social media platform X.

“Let us pray for President Prabowo to recover as soon as possible so we can hold the bilateral talks,” Anwar said.

Prabowo set foot in Jakarta on Monday at 10.45 a.m. Just a few days ago, Anwar also announced that he backed Prabowo’s statement at the D-8 on Palestine.

Prabowo told the D-8 that despite the vast resources and substantial population size, Muslim countries are “quarreling” among themselves. This lack of unity made it impossible for Muslim nations to help Palestine. Not long after his statement, Anwar wrote on X that Prabowo had pointed out the “bitter truth”. Anwar said that fellow D-8 nation Malaysia would support Indonesia’s upcoming chairmanship of the economic bloc in 2026.

“I look forward to close collaboration with Indonesia to ensure it becomes a more dynamic and unified organization. … Malaysia will be together in this history to raise the voices of the people of developing countries,” Anwar said on Friday.

