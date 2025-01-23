Prabowo Flies to India as Republic Day Chief Guest

Jayanty Nada Shofa
January 23, 2025 | 8:03 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto waves before departing for India at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Jan. 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
President Prabowo Subianto waves before departing for India at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Jan. 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto flew to India on Thursday to become the chief guest of New Delhi’s 76th Republic Day.

Prabowo is set to officially become the fourth Indonesian president to be a guest of honor in an event commemorating India’s transition from a British dominion to a free republic on Sunday. Before the big day, Prabowo will meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Every year, India invites a world leader to attend the Republic Day festivities that fall on Jan. 26. According to media reports, the guest of honor gets picked based on India’s ties with the respective country at the time. Indonesia’s founding father Soekarno was the first-ever chief guest for India’s Republic Day in 1950. Then President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) became the second Indonesian leader to receive the invite in 2011. India then invited SBY’s successor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his ASEAN counterparts to be the guest of honor at the Republic Day parade in 2018.

“India is among the countries that have given the most support for our struggle for independence. India gained independence in 1947, and they really supported our struggle for independence until 1949. India at the time gave us medicine and financial aid,” Prabowo said in Jakarta, shortly before departing.

Indonesia declared independence in 1945 but the Netherlands only legally transferred sovereignty to Indonesia in 1949. Prabowo added: “To us, India is a friend and a very important partner.” 

The retired general added that as many as 352 Indonesian soldiers and military academy cadets would join the Republic Day parade. “I believe our military will be at the front row as the guest of honors,” Prabowo said.

The visit will see the exchange of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on health and technology, to name a few. Prabowo is also set to meet Indian businesspeople who wish to invest in India. 

 Prabowo has repeatedly said he wanted to make Indonesia befriend all countries. Since becoming president, Indonesia -- under Prabowo -- has grown closer with India, particularly after Jakarta joined the BRICS grouping of emerging economies. India is a founding member of BRICS which is increasingly viewed as a counterweight to Western influence. 

Prabowo will wrap up his foreign trip with another state visit to close neighbor Malaysia. He will meet Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar and prime minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Flies to India as Republic Day Chief Guest
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Flies to India as Republic Day Chief Guest

 Prabowo says India was highly supportive of Indonesia during the latter's struggle for independence.
Marco Rubio, Sugiono Talk about South China Sea over Phone
News 4 hours ago

Marco Rubio, Sugiono Talk about South China Sea over Phone

 Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio exchanged views on maritime security in the South China Sea.
Samsung Capitalizes on Apple’s Absence in Indonesia’s Smartphone Market
Tech 5 hours ago

Samsung Capitalizes on Apple’s Absence in Indonesia’s Smartphone Market

 Samsung strengthens its position in Indonesia with the launch of the Galaxy S25 Series, capitalizing on Apple's absence.
Privacy Breach? Teachers in West Java High School Require Students to Take Pregnancy Tests
News 6 hours ago

Privacy Breach? Teachers in West Java High School Require Students to Take Pregnancy Tests

 Instead of addressing the practice itself, an education department official criticized the school for posting the video online.
Thousands in Australia Queued to Get Close to Bunga Bangkai That Emits Stink of Death 
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Thousands in Australia Queued to Get Close to Bunga Bangkai That Emits Stink of Death 

 Her rise to fame since has been rapid, with more than 13,000 admirers filing past for a moment in her increasingly pungent presence.
News Index

Most Popular

Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
1
Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
2
Review: Topher Grace's Winston is the Cherry on Top of Mark Wahlberg’s Intense ‘Flight Risk’
3
Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud
4
Attempts to Displace Gazans is Unacceptable: Indonesia on Trump’s Relocation Plan
5
Trump Administration Removes White House Spanish-Language Page
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED