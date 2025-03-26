Prabowo, French Foreign Minister Meet Ahead of Macron's Visit

Agnes Valentina Christa
March 26, 2025 | 4:42 pm
SHARE
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks to reporters shortly before meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the presidential palace in Jakarta on March 26, 2025. (JG Photo/Agnes Valentina Christa)
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks to reporters shortly before meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the presidential palace in Jakarta on March 26, 2025. (JG Photo/Agnes Valentina Christa)

Jakarta. French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noël Barrot met with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon to discuss preparations for a high-level visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Shortly before the meeting, Barrot revealed to reporters that Macron will visit Indonesia in May. Barrot said that he was upbeat that he would have a "very productive discussion" with the Indonesian leader.

“President Macron's upcoming visit will be an opportunity for us to celebrate the 75th anniversary [of bilateral relations]. [It will also] open up a new chapter in bilateral ties," the French diplomat told the press.

"[We will] join forces to solve some of the important issues of this century. [This includes] regional crises and global issues," Barrot said.

Advertisement

Earlier that day, Barrot met his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono with the discussions also focusing on Macron's Jakarta trip. The ministers revealed that both countries sought to boost cooperation in critical minerals, defense, and digital transformation, among others.

"We hope that [Macron's visit] will result in concrete and mutually beneficial outcomes," Sugiono said.

The last time that Macron came to Indonesia was when the Southeast Asian country presided over the G20 in 2022.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Sludge Collapse Kills 1 At Chinese-Funded Nickel Plant in Morowali
News 2 hours ago

Sludge Collapse Kills 1 At Chinese-Funded Nickel Plant in Morowali

 The Indonesian victims were operating dump trucks on Saturday when they were engulfed by sludge-like material.
Way to Flaunt Success: iPhone Leases Surge Ahead of Eid Holidays
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Way to Flaunt Success: iPhone Leases Surge Ahead of Eid Holidays

 A brand-new iPhone in Indonesia starts at over Rp 10 million ($601.66) -- more than double the minimum monthly wage for many workers.
Jakarta Exempts Houses Under Rp 2 Billion from Property Tax
Business 3 hours ago

Jakarta Exempts Houses Under Rp 2 Billion from Property Tax

 Pramono also clarified that no similar tax relief will be offered for vehicle ownership.
France, EU Partner to Make Indonesia's Busiest Ports Safer
Business 4 hours ago

France, EU Partner to Make Indonesia's Busiest Ports Safer

 France and EU's Global Ports Safety specifically targets Jakarta's Tanjung Priok and Surabaya's Tanjung Perak.
Prabowo, French Foreign Minister Meet Ahead of Macron's Visit
News 8 hours ago

Prabowo, French Foreign Minister Meet Ahead of Macron's Visit

 French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Indonesia in May.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Decides to Join BRICS' New Development Bank
1
Indonesia Decides to Join BRICS' New Development Bank
2
Rupiah Hits Lowest Level Since 1998 Crisis Amid US Tariff Fears, Fiscal Concerns
3
World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia Defeats Bahrain 1-0 to Keep World Cup Hopes Alive
4
Indonesia Can Beat Bahrain, World Cup Winner Emmanuel Petit Says
5
Minister Apologizes to Rempang Islanders Over Forced Relocation
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED