Prabowo, French Foreign Minister Meet Ahead of Macron's Visit

Jakarta. French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noël Barrot met with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon to discuss preparations for a high-level visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Shortly before the meeting, Barrot revealed to reporters that Macron will visit Indonesia in May. Barrot said that he was upbeat that he would have a "very productive discussion" with the Indonesian leader.

“President Macron's upcoming visit will be an opportunity for us to celebrate the 75th anniversary [of bilateral relations]. [It will also] open up a new chapter in bilateral ties," the French diplomat told the press.

"[We will] join forces to solve some of the important issues of this century. [This includes] regional crises and global issues," Barrot said.

Earlier that day, Barrot met his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono with the discussions also focusing on Macron's Jakarta trip. The ministers revealed that both countries sought to boost cooperation in critical minerals, defense, and digital transformation, among others.

"We hope that [Macron's visit] will result in concrete and mutually beneficial outcomes," Sugiono said.

The last time that Macron came to Indonesia was when the Southeast Asian country presided over the G20 in 2022.

