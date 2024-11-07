Prabowo Gathers Cabinet Members and Regional Leaders in Sentul

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto gathered regional leaders and top ministers in Sentul, West Java, on Thursday for a national coordination meeting focused on aligning central and regional government priorities

In his opening address, Prabowo outlined key directives for regional and central government officials, focusing on Indonesia’s long-term vision for 2045, titled "Asta Cita Towards a Golden Indonesia 2045."

Vice President Gibran Rakabumingraka is scheduled to close the meeting, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between the nation’s top leaders. The entire Red and White Cabinet attended the event, underscoring its significance in shaping policy alignment across ministries.

The Asta Cita vision includes strengthening Indonesia’s ideology "Pancasila", defense, self-reliance in food, energy, and water, enhancing job opportunities, and fostering gender equality and youth empowerment.

Further, the vision targets sustainable economic growth through industrialization, poverty alleviation, and regional development, as well as comprehensive political and bureaucratic reform. Efforts to combat corruption, narcotics, and align social harmony with environmental preservation are also central themes.

The meeting began with a report from Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, followed by Prabowo’s closed-door address. Discussions were organized into two main panels, starting with a session on national policy.

The first panel featured guidance from key ministers, including Chief Political and Security Affairs Minister Budi Gunawan and Chief Law and Human Rights Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra. Chief Human Development Minister Pratikno, Chief Infrastructure Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Chief Food Security Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, and Chief Community Empowerment Minister Muhaimin Iskandar also provided insights.

The second panel focused on government flagship programs, with presentations from Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, and Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani.

