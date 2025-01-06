Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has praised the Indonesian National Police (Polri) for actively supporting the government's food security and free nutritious meals program.

Speaking during the 79th Polri Anniversary (Bhayangkara Day) commemoration at Monas on Tuesday, Prabowo underscored Polri’s involvement in expanding corn production and supporting the government’s flagship free nutritious meals initiative, known as MBG. He described the program as critical for safeguarding the well-being of Indonesian children and the nation's future, while emphasizing that Polri and the military are at the forefront of these strategic efforts.

“This program is about saving our children and grandchildren, about saving our nation’s future. Providing nutritious meals is the right and strategic step, and I thank the police for their involvement,” Prabowo said.

He also commended Polri’s contribution to record-high corn production, saying that Indonesia's corn output has reached its highest level in history, with significant support from the police.

National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo reported that Polri has helped drive the planting of corn on 429,000 hectares in collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry and over 135,000 farmer groups. The initiative included providing farming equipment, promoting seeds and fertilizers, and monitoring the distribution of government assistance to ensure effective outcomes. These efforts resulted in a harvest of between 2.08 million and 2.5 million tons of corn during the first half of 2025.

Polri aims to expand this effort further, targeting corn planting on 750,000 hectares in the third quarter, with an estimated yield of up to 7.5 million tons. Listyo emphasized that Polri will continue to support the government’s initiatives with full commitment, including contributions to MBG and national food production programs.

“Polri is ready to deploy all its resources to ensure the success of the government’s programs and policies,” Listyo said.

In addition to supporting food production, Polri has launched community nutrition centers to aid the MBG program, surpassing its initial target of establishing 100 units. By June 2025, 139 centers had been established, with 18 operational, 24 under verification, and 97 under construction, projected to serve 430,000 beneficiaries.

President Prabowo reaffirmed the importance of Polri’s role in maintaining national interests and safeguarding the country’s resources. “Our nation is on the brink of a new era of progress. We must manage and protect our national wealth, and the police are the frontline in safeguarding the wealth and welfare of our people,” he said.

