Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive

Muhammad Aulia
July 1, 2025 | 1:12 pm
SHARE
Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) personnel of the National Police (Polri) attend the 79th Bhayangkara Day ceremony at the National Monument area in Jakarta on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The event, themed
Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) personnel of the National Police (Polri) attend the 79th Bhayangkara Day ceremony at the National Monument area in Jakarta on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The event, themed

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has praised the Indonesian National Police (Polri) for actively supporting the government's food security and free nutritious meals program.

Speaking during the 79th Polri Anniversary (Bhayangkara Day) commemoration at Monas on Tuesday, Prabowo underscored Polri’s involvement in expanding corn production and supporting the government’s flagship free nutritious meals initiative, known as MBG. He described the program as critical for safeguarding the well-being of Indonesian children and the nation's future, while emphasizing that Polri and the military are at the forefront of these strategic efforts.

“This program is about saving our children and grandchildren, about saving our nation’s future. Providing nutritious meals is the right and strategic step, and I thank the police for their involvement,” Prabowo said.

He also commended Polri’s contribution to record-high corn production, saying that Indonesia's corn output has reached its highest level in history, with significant support from the police.

Advertisement

 National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo reported that Polri has helped drive the planting of corn on 429,000 hectares in collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry and over 135,000 farmer groups. The initiative included providing farming equipment, promoting seeds and fertilizers, and monitoring the distribution of government assistance to ensure effective outcomes. These efforts resulted in a harvest of between 2.08 million and 2.5 million tons of corn during the first half of 2025.

Read More:
‘There Will Always Be Someone Who Tries to Ruin Our Police Force’, Prabowo Says

Polri aims to expand this effort further, targeting corn planting on 750,000 hectares in the third quarter, with an estimated yield of up to 7.5 million tons. Listyo emphasized that Polri will continue to support the government’s initiatives with full commitment, including contributions to MBG and national food production programs.

“Polri is ready to deploy all its resources to ensure the success of the government’s programs and policies,” Listyo said.

In addition to supporting food production, Polri has launched community nutrition centers to aid the MBG program, surpassing its initial target of establishing 100 units. By June 2025, 139 centers had been established, with 18 operational, 24 under verification, and 97 under construction, projected to serve 430,000 beneficiaries.

President Prabowo reaffirmed the importance of Polri’s role in maintaining national interests and safeguarding the country’s resources. “Our nation is on the brink of a new era of progress. We must manage and protect our national wealth, and the police are the frontline in safeguarding the wealth and welfare of our people,” he said.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Police Chief: Preventive Strikes Keep Indonesia Free of Terror Attacks Since 2023
News 1 hours ago

Police Chief: Preventive Strikes Keep Indonesia Free of Terror Attacks Since 2023

 Indonesia has recorded zero terror attacks since 2023, with thousands of ex-militants pledging loyalty as police maintain preventive strikes
Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive

 Prabowo praises the Indonesian police for boosting corn production and supporting the national nutrition program.
‘There Will Always Be Someone Who Tries to Ruin Our Police Force’, Prabowo Says
News 5 hours ago

‘There Will Always Be Someone Who Tries to Ruin Our Police Force’, Prabowo Says

 Prabowo, however, did not go into details on the person or group who wished to ruin the country's police force.
Indonesia Police Deploys Robots for Crime-Fighting and Rescue
Tech 20 hours ago

Indonesia Police Deploys Robots for Crime-Fighting and Rescue

 Indonesian police launch robots to detect bombs, scan faces, and patrol disaster zones, aiming for safer, high-tech law enforcement.
Timor-Leste Honors Indonesian Police Chief for Supporting Democracy and Stability
News Apr 28, 2025 | 5:53 pm

Timor-Leste Honors Indonesian Police Chief for Supporting Democracy and Stability

 Indonesian Police Chief Listyo Sigit and four senior officers received top honors from Timor-Leste for strengthening bilateral relations.
Indonesian Police Deploy 164,000 Officers to Secure Eid Celebrations
News Mar 30, 2025 | 7:01 pm

Indonesian Police Deploy 164,000 Officers to Secure Eid Celebrations

 Indonesian police deploy 164,000 officers to secure Eid celebrations across the country.
Indonesian Police Arrest Two Chinese Nationals in SMS Phishing Scam
News Mar 24, 2025 | 8:59 pm

Indonesian Police Arrest Two Chinese Nationals in SMS Phishing Scam

 Indonesian police arrest two Chinese nationals for running an SMS phishing scam using fake BTS devices, causing Rp 289M in losses.
Polri to Combat Extortion by Civic Groups Disrupting Investment
Business Mar 15, 2025 | 5:46 pm

Polri to Combat Extortion by Civic Groups Disrupting Investment

 Polri vows firm action against civic groups engaged in extortion and intimidation, ensuring a safer investment climate for businesses.
Punk Band Sukatani Apologizes for Police-Criticizing Song, but Support Grows
Lifestyle Feb 21, 2025 | 2:16 pm

Punk Band Sukatani Apologizes for Police-Criticizing Song, but Support Grows

 Indonesian punk band Sukatani apologized for their song Bayar Bayar Bayar, which criticizes alleged police extortion
Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering
News Jan 6, 2025 | 9:08 pm

Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering

 Indonesian police have seized Aruss Hotel in Semarang after uncovering its links to a money laundering operation involving online gambling.

The Latest

Harvey Moeis Loses Appeal, Faces 20 Years in Prison for Massive Tin Corruption
Business 24 minutes ago

Harvey Moeis Loses Appeal, Faces 20 Years in Prison for Massive Tin Corruption

 Indonesia’s Supreme Court rejects Harvey Moeis’ appeal, upholding his 20-year prison term in a major tin trade corruption case.
Police Chief: Preventive Strikes Keep Indonesia Free of Terror Attacks Since 2023
News 1 hours ago

Police Chief: Preventive Strikes Keep Indonesia Free of Terror Attacks Since 2023

 Indonesia has recorded zero terror attacks since 2023, with thousands of ex-militants pledging loyalty as police maintain preventive strikes
Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive

 Prabowo praises the Indonesian police for boosting corn production and supporting the national nutrition program.
Indonesian Navy Foils Smuggling of Illegal Thai Cigarettes Worth $6 Million in Riau
News 2 hours ago

Indonesian Navy Foils Smuggling of Illegal Thai Cigarettes Worth $6 Million in Riau

 Indonesian Navy seizes 2.5 million packs of illegal Thai cigarettes worth $6 million, detaining seven crew members for smuggling.
Indonesia Posts $4.30 Billion Surplus, 61-Month Positive Streak
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Posts $4.30 Billion Surplus, 61-Month Positive Streak

 Indonesia’s monthly trade surplus is now back in billions after dropping to a record low of just $160 million in April.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
1
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
2
Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
3
Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
4
Indonesia Eases Import Rules on 10 Products to Support Industries, Growth
5
Prosecutors Ban Nadiem Makarim From Leaving Country as Chromebook Probe Deepens
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED