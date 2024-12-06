Prabowo Has a Plan to Address Jakarta's Air Pollution: Luhut

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto already has a plan to help Jakartans breathe cleaner air, according to his senior economic advisor Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Luhut said that Prabowo had already came up with 53 workable initiatives to address critical issues in the country. This includes addressing the air pollution in Indonesia's most modern city Jakarta.

"I will soon announce [what Prabowo has in mind] to deal with the air pollution in Jakarta," Luhut told the press shortly after meeting Prabowo in Jakarta on Thursday evening.

Luhut did not reveal more details of the government's upcoming strategy to cut air pollution.

Advertisement

The severely congested Jakarta has been suffering from severe air pollution, although the air quality has significantly improved as people are less likely to drive in the rainy season. Police data shows that Jakarta has at least 23 million vehicles, about 18.3 million of which are two-wheelers.

According to the air quality monitoring website iQAir, Jakarta recorded an air quality index of 63 as of Friday noon, putting the metropolis in the moderate category. A score of between 51 and 100 advises sensitive individuals to avoid outdoor activity as they may experience respiratory symptoms. The latest figures also marked a significant improvement compared to the 187 air quality index recorded on Nov. 16. The score falls under the unhealthy category, which means there is an increased likelihood of adverse effects on the heart and lungs.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: