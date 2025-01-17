Prabowo Has Done A Great Job So Far: Jokowi

Wijayanti Putri
January 17, 2025 | 10:36 am
President Prabowo Subianto, left, and his predecessor Joko Widodo speak with journalists at his private residence in South Jakarta, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
President Prabowo Subianto, left, and his predecessor Joko Widodo speak with journalists at his private residence in South Jakarta, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Jakarta. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Thursday that his successor Prabowo Subianto had done a great job so far.

Prabowo had only assumed office about three months ago, and would mark his 100th day in power on Jan. 28. Jokowi told reporters Thursday that he was confident that Prabowo would do well in his 100-day scorecard.

“I’m very optimistic [about Prabowo’s 100-day scorecard],” Jokowi said in his Solo residence.

He added: “I have been seeing what is going on at the grassroots. I think he has done a great job. I’m sure this will reflect on his approval rating. I think he will do very well.”

Jokowi praised how Prabowo’s free nutritious meal program had been doing so far. Prabowo’s signature school-feeding program had entered its second week and had already reached  570,000 children on the first day. The number of people that receive nutrient-dense meals will gradually increase until it reaches 82.9 million individuals, including expectant mothers, by 2029. 

According to Jokowi, the Indonesian economy is doing well under Prabowo and this is set to give a bonus point for Prabowo’s 100-day scorecard. 

He added: “So the free meal program is good. And Prabowo handles macroeconomic policies very well. … Other major economies, including those in Europe, are in the brink of recession. We have to be grateful that our economy can grow at around 5 percent.”

Jokowi, however, refused to give a score to the Prabowo administration, saying that it is impossible for an assessment to be done just by one person alone. 

“I don’t think I should [give a personal score]. This is a big country. I don’t think a single person can represent [everyone,” Jokowi said.

Prabowo and his vice president Gibran Rakabuming Raka took their oath of office late October. Gibran is Jokowi’s eldest son. Shortly after his inauguration, Prabowo announced a giant Merah Putih (“Red and White”) cabinet comprising 48 ministers,  5 minister-level officials, and 56 vice ministers.

#Politics
