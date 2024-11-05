Prabowo Has Private Talks with SBY in Cikeas

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto had a private meeting with Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, better known by his initials SBY, in the latter’s residence in Cikeas, West Java on Monday evening.

Prabowo arrived at SBY's home at around 7 p.m. and left Cikeas about an hour later.

Democratic Party chairman and SBY’s son Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono claimed he did not know the full details of what the two had talked about over dinner. However, it was a moment for the two “long-time friends” to share stories and exchange ideas. According to Agus, both senior politicians want to do their best for the country.

“Mr. SBY is currently having dinner with Mr. President Prabowo in Cikeas,” Agus told reporters in Jakarta at the time.

"I am always touched by how they have been friends for a long time. Both of them have always wanted to serve the country,” Agus said.

President Prabowo Subianto's car on its way to Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's residence in Cikeas, West Java, on Nov. 4, 2024. (B1 Photo/Saepul Jaenudin)

SBY was the chairman of the Democratic Party from 2013 to 2020 before he passed the chairmanship to his son AHY. Prabowo chairs the Gerindra party and has also appointed AHY as his chief minister for infrastructure and regional development affairs. Last year, the Democratic Party decided to support Prabowo’s presidential bid.

Prabowo has become a guest of Indonesia’s former leaders over the past few days. He headed to his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s hometown in Solo for dinner over the weekend. Prabowo denied having talked about politics with Jokowi. The meeting also took place during a time when Jokowi was reportedly receiving offers to be a campaigner for a number of regional head candidates.

President Prabowo Subianto has dinner with his predecessor Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo in Solo on Nov. 3, 2024. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

