Prabowo Heads to China as His First Foreign Trip Begins

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 8, 2024 | 11:51 am
President Prabowo Subianto embarks on his first-ever foreign trip as he departs to China from the Halim Perdanakusuma air force base in Jakarta on Nov. 8, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)
President Prabowo Subianto embarks on his first-ever foreign trip as he departs to China from the Halim Perdanakusuma air force base in Jakarta on Nov. 8, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto flew off to China on Friday morning to kick off his first-ever foreign trip that spans over two weeks.

The retired army general is now en route to Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the latter’s invitation. American President Joe Biden has invited Prabowo on a state visit, making the US the second stop in the international tour. He will then travel to Peru for the leaders’ gathering of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and fly off to Brazil for the G20 Summit. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also host Prabowo on a state visit to the UK afterward. Prabowo also plans on wrapping up the tour by visiting some Middle Eastern nations without going into any details on which countries he plans on setting foot in. 

“This shows how Indonesia is truly respected [by other countries] as seen in how they find it necessary to invite us for both bilateral and multilateral talks to discuss crucial matters that go beyond the economic sphere, but also those related to the existing geopolitical tensions,”  Prabowo told reporters shortly before taking off from Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusuma air force base. 

“Many [countries] are looking forward to seeing Indonesia's role and stance. It is an honor for us. We will maintain good ties with everyone,” Prabowo said. 

The weeks-long tour becomes the newly installed leader Prabowo’s attempt to exercise his proposed “good neighbor” foreign policy as Indonesia seeks to have over a thousand friends but zero enemies. 

Prabowo is set to stay in China until Sunday. When Prabowo was declared the election winner earlier this year, the 73-year-old politician also picked China as the first country to visit as president-elect. 

The upcoming US trip would take place just days after the economic superpower held its election. Presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi recently told reporters that Prabowo would likely meet US President-Elect Donald Trump there. 

