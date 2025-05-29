Prabowo Hikes Judges’ Pay Amid Bribery Scandal Rocking Supreme Court

Agnes Valentina Christa
June 12, 2025 | 2:27 pm
President Prabowo Subianto. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
President Prabowo Subianto. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto announced a salary hike for Indonesian judges on Thursday, pledging increases of up to 280 percent for entry-level positions, a move aimed at fortifying the judiciary’s integrity as a massive bribery scandal unfolds involving a former Supreme Court official.

The announcement came during the swearing-in ceremony of 1,451 new judges at the Supreme Court building in Central Jakarta. “Today, as President of the Republic of Indonesia, I announce a salary increase for judges to ensure their welfare, with the highest raise reaching 280 percent,” Prabowo said to roaring applause.

The timing of the announcement came just one day after prosecutors at the Jakarta Corruption Court urged judges to reject the defense of Zarof Ricar, a former Supreme Court official accused of masterminding a multi-billion-rupiah bribery and gratification scheme.

Zarof, who allegedly pocketed Rp 915 billion ($56 million) and 51 kilograms of gold over a decade, is on trial for conspiring to bribe Supreme Court Justice Soesilo in a case involving the convicted murderer Ronald Tannur. Prosecutors say Zarof acted as a case broker to set Ronald free.

Former Supreme Court official Zarof Ricar, center, is escorted at the Attorney General s Office in Jakarta as a corruption suspect, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Against this backdrop of judicial corruption, Prabowo’s wage boost, long demanded by judges who had gone 18 years without a raise, appeared both symbolic and strategic. “What’s the use of having strong police and military if crooks still walk free in court?” he said, even joking that if necessary, he would slash military and police budgets to fund the increase.

According to judicial union data, newly appointed judges currently earn around Rp 12 million ($740) per month, combining a basic salary of Rp 3.5 million with allowances. In comparison, the hike would bring some junior judges’ monthly pay close to Rp 33 million, more than the average civil servant.

Prosecutors in the Zarof case allege that the former court official used his position to influence verdicts in exchange for illicit payments. During a dramatic court session this week, Zarof admitted to receiving Rp 5 billion from a lawyer but denied ever influencing judicial outcomes.

He claimed the prosecution’s case was based on assumptions rather than facts, arguing that none of the evidence showed he had bribed Justice Soesilo. Nonetheless, investigators found nearly Rp 1 trillion in cash and gold at his Senayan home, which the prosecution says came from handling high-stakes cases at the Supreme Court.

President Prabowo closed his remarks by reiterating the importance of the rule of law: “We must uphold the law. This is for the greater good of everyone.”

