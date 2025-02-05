Prabowo Hints at Cabinet Reshuffle After 100-Day Performance Review

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto signaled on Wednesday that he is prepared to reorganize his cabinet after assessing the performance of his ministers during his first 100 days in office.

Sworn into office on October 20, Prabowo officially marked his 100th day as president on January 28.

“I have repeatedly warned that those who remain stubborn and fail to meet the people’s demands or uphold good governance in the first 100 days will have to answer to me,” Prabowo said in a speech during an event commemorating the 102nd anniversary of Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization, in Jakarta.

The president added that his immediate priority is to establish a "clean and pro-people government" that is free from corruption and abuse of power.

“We tried to be patient during the first 100 days, giving all state apparatus and agencies a chance for self-correction. Clean yourselves up, or we will come for you,” he said.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Prabowo reaffirmed his commitment to a people-centered administration.

“We serve only the people. If anyone objects to working for the people, they must step aside,” he said.

When asked whether he was considering a cabinet reshuffle, Prabowo responded: “I already said it in plain Indonesian.”

Prabowo leads a cabinet consisting of 109 individuals, 48 ministries, and at least five state agencies -- the largest in Indonesia’s history. This includes ministers, vice ministers, the attorney general, the police chief, the armed forces commander, and heads of state agencies.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: