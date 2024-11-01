Prabowo Hosts Coalition Party Leaders at State Palace

Bella Evanglista Mikaputri
November 1, 2024 | 7:34 pm
National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh arrives at the State Palace to attend a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto and fellow party leaders of the coalition, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Fito Akhmad Erlangga)
National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh arrives at the State Palace to attend a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto and fellow party leaders of the coalition, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Fito Akhmad Erlangga)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto hosted a gathering with leaders from his coalition’s political parties at the State Palace on Friday, many of whom also serve in his cabinet.

The meeting did not focus on specific policy issues, but attendees agreed to make these gatherings a regular occurrence, according to Ahmad Muzani, secretary-general of Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).

"They shared lunch together after Friday prayers. Mr. Prabowo wanted an opportunity to exchange views and have casual discussions with his coalition partners," Muzani told reporters after the meeting. "The discussion was informal, with some humor shared, but they also touched on important national issues affecting the country and the people."

This was the first coalition meeting since Prabowo’s inauguration as president, and Muzani noted that it aimed to strengthen coalition parties' commitment to supporting Prabowo’s development agenda.

“There was no discussion of the upcoming election," he added.

On November 27, Indonesia will hold simultaneous elections for governors, mayors, and regents, where some coalition members will be competing against one another.

The meeting included National Mandate Party (PAN) Chairman Zulkifli Hasan, Golkar Party Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia, Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, and National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar -- all of whom hold senior ministerial positions in Prabowo’s Red and White Cabinet.

Also present were National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh and Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Ahmad Syaikhu.
 

#Politics
