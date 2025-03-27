Prabowo Hosts Jokowi for Ramadan Dinner

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto hosted his predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, for an iftar -- the Ramadan evening meal to break the fast -- at the State Palace on Wednesday.

Jokowi’s visit to his former office was unannounced, and members of the media were not informed in advance. The Presidential Press Bureau released a statement later in the evening, though the topic of their conversation was not disclosed.

“The meeting underscored the importance of continued dialogue between our leaders to maintain national unity,” the statement read, adding that the dinner took place in an informal setting.

Since taking office last October, Prabowo has maintained a close relationship with Jokowi, whose son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, serves as the vice president. During a recent gathering with members of his Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), Prabowo credited Jokowi’s support as a key factor in his election victory.

More recently, Prabowo also praised Jokowi’s legacy in advancing industrialization within the mining sector -- a policy he has pledged to continue and expand. He highlighted the newly constructed smelter operated by Freeport Indonesia, which now produces 99.99 percent pure gold bars from previously unrefined metals.

This downstream strategy has significantly increased the value of Indonesia’s nickel exports, shifting from raw ore to semi-processed products with greater added value. The policy has also contributed to Indonesia’s ongoing trade surplus, which has now extended to 58 consecutive months.

