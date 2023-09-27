Prabowo in 'Final Phase' of Selecting Running Mate

Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Yustinus Paat
September 27, 2023 | 5:53 pm
Gerindra Chairman Prabowo Subianto salutes his guests at his residence in South Jakarta on April 8, 2023. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)
Gerindra Chairman Prabowo Subianto salutes his guests at his residence in South Jakarta on April 8, 2023. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is in the process of finalizing his choice for a running mate in the upcoming February election and is expected to announce the pairing soon, an aide said on Wednesday.

Among the three possible candidates for the presidential race, former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan was the first to unveil his running mate by appointing National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar.

Prabowo, who serves as the chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo have not yet made a decision on a running mate as they are currently engaged in discussions with political parties within their respective coalitions.

"Mr. Prabowo's choice for a running mate will soon be announced because he is currently in the final phase of selecting one from among several names," Gerindra Secretary-General Ahmad Muzani said in Jakarta.

Once a decision is reached, Prabowo will consult with coalition members, including the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Golkar Party, the Democratic Party, the Crescent-Star Party (PBB), the Gelora Party, and the Garuda Party, added Ahmad.

"Mr. Prabowo certainly needs to engage in discussions within the coalition to ensure that the running mate is selected on common ground," he explained.

While there has been media speculation that Prabowo may choose former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil as his running mate, there are also other potential candidates, such as State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir and Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. The Democratic Party recently switched its allegiance to Prabowo after losing its bid in the Anies Baswedan coalition.

President Joko Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, has been mentioned as a candidate for Prabowo’s ticket mate as well. However, he does not meet the minimum age requirement of 35 for the vice presidential post, as stipulated by the constitution, at the time of the upcoming election.

