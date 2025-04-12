Prabowo: Indonesia Won’t Take Sides in US-China Trade War

Ricki Putra Harahap
April 12, 2025 | 11:25 am
President Prabowo Subianto speaks to reporters on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ricki P. Harahap)
President Prabowo Subianto speaks to reporters on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ricki P. Harahap)

Antalya, Turkiye. President Prabowo Subianto reaffirmed Indonesia’s neutral stance on the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, stating that both nations are vital trading partners for Indonesia. The escalating tit-for-tat tariff increases between the world’s two largest economies have heightened global trade tensions.

“I hope they will come to a mutual understanding,” Prabowo said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday.

“Indonesia respects all countries. We consider China a good friend, and we also consider the US a good friend. We want to act as a bridge between them,” he added, underscoring Indonesia’s intent to remain a neutral actor in the escalating trade war.

When asked whether Indonesia might cut ties with China in favor of deepening cooperation with the US, Prabowo dismissed the notion outright. “No, it is impossible. China is too close to Indonesia,” he said, citing the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

The trade conflict took a sharp turn earlier when China raised tariffs on US goods by 125 percent, starting Saturday, in retaliation for US tariff hikes that increased duties on Chinese imports by up to 145 percent. The decision, announced by President Donald Trump, also included a 90-day suspension of new tariffs for most countries—excluding China.

Indonesia is currently facing a 32 percent import tariff under the new US trade measures, although the full implementation has been postponed for 90 days. Despite this, the ripple effects of the US-China economic standoff are expected to significantly impact Southeast Asia and the broader global market.

Prabowo confirmed he has requested a meeting with President Trump to discuss the impact of the new tariffs on Indonesia. “I have asked for time. I hope it will happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, ASEAN countries have chosen not to retaliate against the US tariffs. In a joint statement released by ASEAN economic ministers on April 11, the bloc expressed a unified commitment to constructive dialogue rather than confrontation.

“We express our shared intention to engage in honest and constructive dialogue with the U.S. to address trade-related concerns,” the statement read.

Despite pressure from China to adopt a coordinated response, ASEAN emphasized that open communication and collaboration remain critical to ensuring balanced and sustainable trade relations.

