Prabowo Lauds Cabinet Teamwork Behind 80.9% Approval Rating in First 100 Days

Sumedang. President Prabowo Subianto praised his administration’s cohesive teamwork as a key driver of the 80.9 percent public satisfaction rating recorded in his first 100 days in office, according to a recent survey by Kompas.

"I believe that what matters most are intention and hard work, and I’m very proud of my team. My cabinet works tirelessly and with great unity," Prabowo told reporters after inaugurating electricity projects in 18 provinces at the Jatigede Hydroelectric Power Plant in Sumedang, West Java, on Monday.

Prabowo quipped that his administration disregards holidays, with ministers even working through New Year’s Eve.

"They say there are no holidays on our cabinet’s calendar. You saw it during the New Year—ministers were working, not just in offices but also on the ground, monitoring the situation," he said.

The president praised his team’s ability to maintain control over fuel prices, stabilize food costs, and reduce airfare during the holiday season.

"Praise God, we had a smooth New Year’s celebration. Fuel prices were stable, food prices were under control, and for the first time in our nation’s history, we managed to lower airfare during the holidays. This reflects our collective effort for efficiency in every sector," Prabowo noted.

He added that his administration had also reduced the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage for Indonesian Muslims.

"Perhaps for the first time in our republic’s history, we’ve lowered Hajj costs. But I’m not satisfied yet. I’ve instructed my team to find more opportunities to reduce costs further. Efficiency, efficiency, efficiency," he said.

Prabowo expressed optimism about accelerating national development and vowed to serve the public with unwavering commitment.

"We will work with extraordinary speed and dedication. I’m grateful to my team. There is now a shared understanding that we must work together as one—Team Merah Putih, Team Indonesia," he declared.

The survey highlighted strong public approval for the Prabowo administration, with ratings exceeding 83 percent for security and social welfare, 74.5 percent for economic policies, and 72.1 percent for upholding the rule of law, while 89.4 percent of respondents expressed confidence in the leadership, and 94 percent rated President Prabowo positively, compared to 79.9 percent for Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.



The Kompas survey was conducted from January 4–10, involving 1,000 respondents with proportional representation across Indonesia's 38 provinces. The poll has a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.

