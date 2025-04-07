Prabowo Leads Nationwide Harvest Event

Presiden. President Prabowo Subianto on Monday attended a national harvest event in Majalengka Regency, marking what he described as a significant boost in Indonesia’s agricultural productivity and a step toward national food sovereignty.

The event, held simultaneously in 157 regencies and cities across 14 provinces, was attended by representatives from farming communities nationwide. The government said the synchronized harvest underscored increased crop yields and improved coordination in the sector.

“This harvest is not only a symbol of the success of the planting season but also concrete evidence of the increase in national agricultural productivity,” said Yusuf Permana, Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media at the Presidential Secretariat.

In his remarks, Prabowo called for stronger collaboration between the central government, regional administrations, and farming communities. He emphasized the role of such partnerships in realizing Indonesia’s long-standing ambition of food sovereignty.

Paddy Prices Rise to Support Farmers

In a separate address, Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman announced a government-mandated hike in the market price of unhusked rice to Rp 6,500 per kilogram. The move is aimed at boosting farmer incomes and encouraging continued investment in agriculture.

“This price increase has brought joy to farmers across the country. There are 100 million farmers in Indonesia, and they are grateful for the president’s support,” Amran said.

The minister also highlighted recent reforms in fertilizer distribution policy, which he described as “a revolution in the agricultural sector.” Farmers now face fewer barriers in accessing fertilizer, a critical input that had previously been hampered by logistical and bureaucratic issues.

Amran cited data showing that government compensation schemes and improved input access helped drive a 2.8 million-ton increase in rice production across Java during the first quarter of 2025—up 52 percent year-on-year—despite the ongoing El Niño-induced climate disruptions.

“According to state logistics company Bulog's report, the absorption of agricultural products has surged by up to 2,000 percent,” he said. “Previously, we were moving only 35,000 tons per hour; now it's 800,000 tons. This is a spectacular achievement, thanks to the dedication of our farmers.”

The minister concluded that recent policies under Prabowo’s leadership are not only raising yields but also improving the welfare of Indonesia’s rural population.

