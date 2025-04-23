Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 23, 2025 | 2:10 pm
SHARE
Pope Francis, left, and President Joko Widodo hold hands during a meeting with Indonesian authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps, during his apostolic visit to Asia, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis, left, and President Joko Widodo hold hands during a meeting with Indonesian authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps, during his apostolic visit to Asia, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto will likely send his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to attend Pope Francis’ funeral, according to chief diplomat Sugiono.

The former Catholic church leader passed away from a stroke and a subsequent heart failure at his residence at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on Monday. He had previously struggled with respiratory ailments. 

World leaders are confirmed to attend the pope’s funeral in Saint Peter’s Square this Saturday, including US President Donald Trump and his Argentinian counterpart Javier Milei. Prabowo is skipping the ceremony due to unspecified reasons, and will delegate an envoy instead. Sugiono told reporters Wednesday that Prabowo already had a list of names of the people who would likely represent Indonesia.

“The president plans to send an envoy instead for the funeral. It is up to the president to decide on [who will go there]. But there are plans to send Mr. Jokowi, Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Djiwandono, and Mr. Ignasius Jonan," Sugiono said in Jakarta.

Advertisement

According to Sugiono, the list is still not final yet, meaning that it is still subject to changes. He added: “I believe [Prabowo] will announce the representatives later today. We hope that the delegates will arrive [at Vatican City] before [the funeral].”

The foreign affairs minister did not say why Prabowo had those three people in mind. 

However, Jokowi was still in power when Pope Francis made an apostolic trip to Indonesia last September. Thomas -- a Catholic man and Prabowo’s nephew -- chaired the 2024 National Christmas celebrations. Jonan led the committee in charge of preparing Pope Francis’ visit to Indonesia. Jokowi also appointed Jonan as his transportation minister, and eventually energy minister during his first term. In his condolence post on the pope’s death, Jokowi looked back on the 88-year-old pontiff’s Jakarta visit not long ago. He also praised the pope’s consistent calls for peace in Gaza.

“With such warmth, simplicity, and sincerity, [Pope Francis] was a real example of the power of brotherhood amidst differences. He was never tired of calling for peace, … including for the Palestinians,” Jokowi wrote on social media platform X.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Crowds Gather in Vatican as Pope Francis Lies in State at St. Peter’s
News 19 minutes ago

Crowds Gather in Vatican as Pope Francis Lies in State at St. Peter’s

 Pope Francis' body lies in state at St. Peter’s Basilica as Catholics gather for three days of public mourning ahead of Saturday’s funeral.
Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral
News 24 minutes ago

Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral

 Prabowo is skipping Pope Francis' upcoming funeral due to unspecified reasons.
ITDC, Kleo Ink $124M Deal to Build Five-Star Hotel in Mandalika
Business 1 hours ago

ITDC, Kleo Ink $124M Deal to Build Five-Star Hotel in Mandalika

 ITDC signs $124M deal with Kleo Mandalika Resort to build a five-star hotel on Tanjung Aan Beach.
SOE Minister Visits Bali International Hospital to Check On Progress
Special Updates 2 hours ago

SOE Minister Visits Bali International Hospital to Check On Progress

 State-run construction PTPP is responsible for the construction of Bali International Hospital.
EU A Reliable Partner for Indonesia Amid Tariff War, Estonia Says
Business 3 hours ago

EU A Reliable Partner for Indonesia Amid Tariff War, Estonia Says

 Indonesia can count on the EU amid the trade wars heightened by tariffs launched by US President Donald Trump, Estonia says.
News Index

Most Popular

US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation
1
US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation
2
Nuanu: A Bali Tourism Project with $70 Million Investment Opportunities
3
Indonesia’s Surplus with US Soars Amid Tariff Negotiations
4
Trump’s Tariff on ASEAN: Ignoring a Trillion-Dollar Partner
5
DBS: US Tariff Could Cut Indonesia’s Growth by 0.5 Pct
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED