Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has pushed back against early calls for a second presidential term, saying he will only seek reelection in 2029 if he believes his first term delivers meaningful results.

The statement came during the 4th National Congress of Tunas Indonesia Raya (Tidar), the youth wing of his Gerindra Party, where delegates publicly endorsed Prabowo for a two-term presidency.

“I heard some of you say ‘Prabowo two terms.’ Let me correct that,” the former general told party cadres on Saturday at Hotel Borobudur, Jakarta. “Please, don’t talk about that yet. We haven’t even completed a year of this mandate.”

While Tidar leaders, including chairwoman Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo, Prabowo’s niece, pledged full support should he run again, the president insisted any decision would depend on the administration’s performance by the end of its five-year term.

“If I assess that I have not achieved what I set out to do, I will not run again,” Prabowo said. “As a fighter, I only want to give my best to the nation and the people.”

The president’s remarks come as political chatter around 2029 is already surfacing within ruling circles, despite his tenure having begun just six months ago. The former defense minister, now 73, reiterated that delivering on promises, not political longevity, is his primary concern.

Prabowo is aiming for Indonesia’s economic growth to reach 8 percent by the end of 2029, well above the 5.03 percent recorded in 2024.

Tidar, meanwhile, made clear its enthusiasm for continuity. Saraswati said her organization would not propose a vice presidential candidate and would defer entirely to Prabowo’s judgment. “That decision is his prerogative,” she said.

She added that Tidar is confident voters will reward Prabowo for early initiatives such as free nutritious meals, affordable housing programs, and agricultural self-sufficiencyall part of his populist platform. The group has committed to working toward another Gerindra win in 2029 if Prabowo chooses to run.

“His vision is clear --zero extreme poverty, 8 percent economic growth-- and he is already acting on it,” said Saraswati. “In four and a half years, we believe the foundation for a strong economy will be laid, regardless of global challenges.”

Still, Prabowo was quick to remind the room: “The decision lies not only with God, but with me. And I won’t seek reelection if I feel I’ve failed.”

