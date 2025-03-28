Prabowo Offers Help for Quake-Hit Myanmar, Thailand

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has offered Indonesia’s support after a powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and Thailand.

An earthquake measuring 7.7 magnitude struck Myanmar early Friday afternoon. The quake also shook buildings in the neighboring Thailand’s capital Bangkok. It was followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock. Later that day, Prabowo posted a message of condolences on social media platform X.

“I extend my deepest condolences for the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of both countries during this difficult time,” Prabowo wrote.

“Indonesia stands ready to provide all necessary support for recovery efforts in the affected areas,” Prabowo said.

Indonesia has some of its nationals residing in the two quake-hit countries. According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Myanmar is home to 250 Indonesians. There are 2,379 Indonesians in Thailand. Senior diplomat Judha Nugraha told the press that there had been no reports of Indonesian quake victims in the two ASEAN countries so far.

Myanmar’s military government reported that the disaster had claimed the lives of 144 people, and injured 732 others. The junta leader Min Aung Hlaing asked for international aid following the quake. In Thailand, the earthquake caused a high-rise building under construction to collapse, leaving three people dead and 90 missing.

Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

