Prabowo Orders Dismantling of Offshore Bamboo Barriers in Tangerang

Yustinus Paat
January 15, 2025 | 11:04 pm
SHARE
Officials of the Maritime and Fishery Affairs Ministry put on notice against the construction of offshore bamboo barriers near the coasts of Tangerang Regency, Banten, Thursday, January 9, 2025. (Antara Photo/Harianto)
Officials of the Maritime and Fishery Affairs Ministry put on notice against the construction of offshore bamboo barriers near the coasts of Tangerang Regency, Banten, Thursday, January 9, 2025. (Antara Photo/Harianto)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has ordered the immediate removal of bamboo barriers illegally installed along 30 kilometers off the coasts of Tangerang Regency, Banten province, a close aide said on Wednesday.

The president also instructed law enforcement authorities to investigate the barriers, according to Ahmad Muzani, secretary-general of Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).

“The president has approved the dismantling of the offshore barriers and has called for an investigation,” said Muzani, who also serves as the speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR).

A government official confirmed that the bamboo barriers are not part of the ongoing “national strategic project” in the coastal area, which includes the upscale residential and business districts known as Pantai Indah Kapuk 2.

Wahyu Utomo, a deputy for the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs overseeing regional development, said the coastal area is under government protection for environmental preservation. He added that no infrastructure construction is allowed without proper permits.

“No property developer has requested a permit to install offshore barriers,” Wahyu said. 

The barriers – which are six meters tall, reinforced with nets, and anchored by sacks of sand -- encircle 16 villages across six districts in Tangerang Regency, obstructing the movement of fishing boats in the area and raising concerns among local communities.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Israel and Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Releases and Humanitarian Aid to Follow
News 33 minutes ago

Israel and Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Releases and Humanitarian Aid to Follow

 Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after 15 months of devastating conflict.
Luhut Unveils Plan for Semiconductor Special Economic Zone in Bandung
Tech 57 minutes ago

Luhut Unveils Plan for Semiconductor Special Economic Zone in Bandung

 Indonesia plans to create a special economic zone (SEZ) for semiconductor chip development at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB).
Marco Rubio Warns China Is America's 'Biggest Threat' 
News 4 hours ago

Marco Rubio Warns China Is America's 'Biggest Threat' 

 He received a warm welcome from both sides of the aisle, making jokes about how “surreal” it was to be on the other side of the dais.
Villagers on Slope of North Maluku’s Mt. Ibu Evacuate over Eruption Fear
News 4 hours ago

Villagers on Slope of North Maluku’s Mt. Ibu Evacuate over Eruption Fear

 The evacuation affects 60 families comprising 46 children, 11 toddlers, and 21 elderly people.
Prabowo Orders Dismantling of Offshore Bamboo Barriers in Tangerang
News 12 hours ago

Prabowo Orders Dismantling of Offshore Bamboo Barriers in Tangerang

 A government official confirmed that the bamboo barriers are not part of the ongoing “national strategic project” in the coastal area.
News Index

Most Popular

HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
1
HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
2
Australian DJ Courtney Mills Dies After Falling from Kuta Homestay Balcony
3
Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia
4
Viral Coin Hunt Sparks Vandalism Concerns in Jakarta and Bandung
5
BRICS Nations Account for 34% of Indonesia's Non-Oil and Gas Exports in 2024
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED