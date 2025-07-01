Prabowo Performs Umrah During State Visit to Saudi Arabia

Jakarta. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto performed the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca during his state visit to Saudi Arabia, taking time to greet Indonesian pilgrims and pray inside the Kaaba.

Wearing the traditional white attire for Umrah, Prabowo was seen smiling and interacting warmly with Indonesian worshippers near the Grand Mosque. He also performed tawaf around the Kaaba, kissed the Hajar Aswad, and completed the sa’i between Safa and Marwah, concluding his pilgrimage with a symbolic head shave.

Photos shared by state media showed Prabowo walking in the mosque courtyard with senior Indonesian officials, including Chief Food Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, and Hajj Management Agency head M. Irfan Yusuf.

Prabowo’s visit to Saudi Arabia also included a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the Al-Salam Palace. The two leaders discussed plans to establish an Indonesian Hajj and Umrah village in Saudi Arabia and explored ways to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning ongoing Israeli aggression that has caused civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction. In a joint statement, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and supporting recovery efforts in Gaza while coordinating closely on delivering emergency aid.

The leaders also emphasized their shared commitment to advancing regional peace and maintaining global stability, pledging to intensify cooperation in addressing security challenges.

