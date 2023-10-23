Prabowo Picks Jokowi’s Son Gibran as Running Mate

Jakarta. Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto announced the decision to pick the mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate on Sunday evening, in a move that will likely cause tension between President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Gibran is the oldest son of Jokowi and both are PDI-P politicians.

Speaking at his private residence in South Jakarta, Prabowo said the decision was supported by all party leaders of his coalition.

"We have reached a final consensus and everybody agreed to nominate me as the presidential candidate and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as the running mate for the Forward Indonesia Coalition," Prabowo said.

Advertisement

"On Wednesday, we will register our candidacy with the General Election Commission (KPU),” he added.

The announcement came after a dramatic turn of events that paved the way for Gibran’s nomination. Just a week ago, he wasn’t even eligible to contest the presidential election due to the constitutional age limit.

The 36-year-old was finally allowed to become a candidate after the Constitutional Court amended the article of the 2017 general election law that requires the presidential and vice presidential candidate to be at least 40 years old.

The amended version, which accepted a legal motion by a law student, stipulates that a candidate "must be at least 40 years old or has served or is serving a public position through general elections, including regional government leader elections."

As an elected mayor, Gibran becomes eligible to contest the presidential election.

On Saturday, the Golkar Party, a key member of the Prabowo coalition, formally announced Gibran as its nominee for the vice presidential position.

Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto said the younger generation represents a majority of voters and Gibran suits the role as a vote-getter.

The president said that as a father, he cannot prevent his adult son from pursuing his political career.

The PDI-P has repeatedly stressed that a party member who supports a rival candidate must resign. The ruling party has nominated former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its nominee for the February presidential election.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: