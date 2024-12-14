Prabowo Plans Amnesty for Inmates with Mental Disorders, Foreign Nationals, and Non-Violent Papua Separatists

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto plans to grant amnesty to inmates with mental health disorders, HIV, drug-related offenses, and non-violent Papua separatist cases to reduce overcrowding in correctional facilities.

"There are cases involving prolonged illnesses, including inmates diagnosed with mental disorders. For those with HIV, approximately 1,000 individuals will be granted amnesty," said Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas at the palace complex in Jakarta.

He said President Prabowo also approved amnesty for non-violent cases of insult or defamation related to Papua. "Regarding Papua, there are about 18 individuals, but not armed cases. President Prabowo agreed to grant them amnesty," he said.

Amnesty will also be extended to inmates convicted of drug-related offenses. "Cases involving individuals who should have been sent to rehabilitation due to drug use will also receive amnesty," he said.

The meeting also addressed collaboration on prisoner transfers with friendly nations. "President Prabowo will grant amnesty to several inmates currently under assessment by the Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry," Supratman said.

Indonesia is considering the transfer of Filipina drug convict Mary Jane Veloso and the five remaining Australian members of the Bali Nine drug smuggling group to their home countries.

President Prabowo's amnesty plan is part of efforts to alleviate overcrowding in correctional facilities and is grounded in humanitarian considerations.

Further details, including the exact number of inmates eligible for amnesty, will be determined following assessments by the relevant ministries in coordination with the Attorney General and National Police Chief.

