Prabowo Plans Amnesty for Inmates with Mental Disorders, Foreign Nationals, and Non-Violent Papua Separatists

Bella Evanglista Mikaputri
December 14, 2024 | 2:47 pm
SHARE
Inmates bask in the sun at Class II A Correctional Facility in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (ANTARA PHOTO/Makna Zaezar)
Inmates bask in the sun at Class II A Correctional Facility in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (ANTARA PHOTO/Makna Zaezar)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto plans to grant amnesty to inmates with mental health disorders, HIV, drug-related offenses, and non-violent Papua separatist cases to reduce overcrowding in correctional facilities.

"There are cases involving prolonged illnesses, including inmates diagnosed with mental disorders. For those with HIV, approximately 1,000 individuals will be granted amnesty," said Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas at the palace complex in Jakarta.

He said President Prabowo also approved amnesty for non-violent cases of insult or defamation related to Papua. "Regarding Papua, there are about 18 individuals, but not armed cases. President Prabowo agreed to grant them amnesty," he said.

Amnesty will also be extended to inmates convicted of drug-related offenses. "Cases involving individuals who should have been sent to rehabilitation due to drug use will also receive amnesty," he said.

Advertisement

The meeting also addressed collaboration on prisoner transfers with friendly nations. "President Prabowo will grant amnesty to several inmates currently under assessment by the Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry," Supratman said.

Indonesia is considering the transfer of Filipina drug convict Mary Jane Veloso and the five remaining Australian members of the Bali Nine drug smuggling group to their home countries.

President Prabowo's amnesty plan is part of efforts to alleviate overcrowding in correctional facilities and is grounded in humanitarian considerations.

Further details, including the exact number of inmates eligible for amnesty, will be determined following assessments by the relevant ministries in coordination with the Attorney General and National Police Chief.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia's Crypto Transactions Soar 352% in 2024, Reaching $29.63 Billion
Business 27 minutes ago

Indonesia's Crypto Transactions Soar 352% in 2024, Reaching $29.63 Billion

 Indonesia's crypto transactions hit Rp 475.13 trillion ($29.63B) by Oct 2024, marking a 352.89% year-on-year increase, OJK reports.
Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos
News 44 minutes ago

Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos

 Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali has upgraded facilities and traffic management to prevent a repeat of last year's holiday traffic nightmare.
Prabowo Plans Amnesty for Inmates with Mental Disorders, Foreign Nationals, and Non-Violent Papua Separatists
News 60 minutes ago

Prabowo Plans Amnesty for Inmates with Mental Disorders, Foreign Nationals, and Non-Violent Papua Separatists

 President Prabowo plans amnesty for inmates with mental disorders, HIV, drug offenses, and non-violent Papua cases to ease overcrowding.
Ridwan Kamil Congratulates Pramono Anung in Person
News 3 hours ago

Ridwan Kamil Congratulates Pramono Anung in Person

 “This is the best outcome for all parties, and I accept it wholeheartedly as part of the democratic process,” Ridwan wrote.
Ganjar Pranowo Calls for Comprehensive Review of Prabowo’s Proposal to End Direct Regional Elections
News 4 hours ago

Ganjar Pranowo Calls for Comprehensive Review of Prabowo’s Proposal to End Direct Regional Elections

 As an opposition party, PDI-P is not ready to respond impulsively to Prabowo's proposal to end direct regional elections.
News Index

Most Popular

Think Before You Post, Bali Immigration's Cyber Unit Is Watching
1
Think Before You Post, Bali Immigration's Cyber Unit Is Watching
2
Indonesia vs Laos: Young Squad Seeks Second Win in 2024 AFF Cup
3
Jakarta's $200 Million Sewerage Project in Pluit Set for Completion by 2027
4
Monkey Forest in Ubud Temporarily Closed Following Fatal Tree Collapse
5
Prabowo Advocates for Departure from ‘Costly’ Local Leader Elections
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED