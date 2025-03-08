Prabowo Pledges to Improve Drainage System in Flood-Prone Bekasi

Eka Jaya Saputra
March 8, 2025 | 11:49 pm
President Prabowo Subianto, second right, talks with residents of flood-affected Babelan District in Bekasi Regency in a premise still inundated by water, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto, second right, talks with residents of flood-affected Babelan District in Bekasi Regency in a premise still inundated by water, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Bekasi. President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday ordered his aides to improve the drainage system and landscape design in Bekasi following severe flooding that devastated the area earlier this week.

During a visit to flood-affected areas in Bekasi Regency, Prabowo spoke with residents and local officials to assess the situation firsthand.

He arrived in Babelan District in the afternoon to inspect the aftermath of the floods and later joined victims for iftar, the evening meal to break the Ramadan fast.

Sidi Sumardi, head of Buni Bakti Village, said the president asked him about the root causes of the flooding that had crippled the regency and surrounding areas since Tuesday.

“I told him that the floods were caused by river overflows from upstream regions. The water arrived quickly but took a long time to recede,” Sidi said.

Upon hearing the explanation, Prabowo immediately called Public Works Minister Doddy Hanggodo to discuss solutions.

"After their conversation, the president promised to improve drainage canals and enhance the landscape to better manage floodwaters," Sidi added.

Prabowo Pledges to Improve Drainage System in Flood-Prone Bekasi
This aerial photo shows floodwater submerging the Kemang IFI housing complex in Bekasi, West Java, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)

During his visit, Prabowo also distributed humanitarian aid to flood victims.

"My visit is to boost the morale of local communities and ensure that the government responds swiftly and effectively to this disaster," the president said.

Bekasi Regency and nearby Bekasi City were severely impacted by the floods, which forced thousands of residents into temporary shelters.

Rising floodwaters cut off main roads and a train station, while many residents in lower-lying areas were trapped in their homes. Authorities deployed inflatable boats to rescue residents, including those in upscale neighborhoods like Galaxy City and Kemang Pratama.

The government attributed the flooding to torrential rains and overflowing rivers from upstream areas in Bogor Regency.

