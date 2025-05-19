Prabowo Praises China’s Consistent Support for the Palestinian People

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday praised the Chinese government for its consistent support of the Palestinian people, highlighting China’s long-standing stance in defending oppressed communities around the world.

Speaking at the Indonesia-China Business Reception in Jakarta -- an event also attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang -- Prabowo commended China’s commitment to humanitarian values, both during its early stages of development and now as one of the world’s leading economic powers.

"To this day, we see China’s leaders continue to stand with the Palestinian people. This is truly something we are proud of," Prabowo said at the forum, hosted by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin).

"From my heart, on behalf of myself and the people of Indonesia, I express my respect for the leadership of the People's Republic of China in defending oppressed peoples across the globe," he added.

Prabowo noted that China’s support extends beyond Palestine as it promotes consistent solidarity with developing nations in their struggle against imperialism, colonialism, and apartheid.

"The People’s Republic of China has long supported liberation movements in countries still suffering under imperialism and colonialism. Even when China was still developing, it stood by these struggles," the president said.

Prabowo further asserted that Indonesia-China cooperation should go beyond economic interests, calling for a stronger strategic partnership rooted in shared humanitarian values and global solidarity.

"We can show the world that power should be used for good and for the welfare of all -- not for domination," he said.

The business forum was attended by dozens of business leaders from both countries, aiming to explore new avenues for investment and collaboration. The event is part of Premier Li’s three-day official visit to Indonesia, from May 24 to 26, which also marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

