Prabowo Praises Turkey’s Consistent Support for Palestine

Ankara. President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday lauded Turkey’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and expressed Indonesia’s commitment to working closely with Ankara in advocating for justice and human rights.

In a speech before the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Prabowo emphasized the shared values and goals between Indonesia and Turkey in striving for a just and prosperous global order.

“Many countries speak loudly about democracy and human rights, yet remain silent when children and mothers are killed in bombings, when the people of Gaza lose everything they have. Suddenly, they are at a loss for words, pretending nothing has happened -- as if there are no gross violations of human rights in Gaza,” Prabowo said.

“Turkey, on the other hand, has taken a firm and principled stance on this issue. That is why Indonesia stands ready to join Turkey in the fight for justice in an increasingly uncertain world. We deeply appreciate Turkey’s consistent support for the oppressed, especially the Palestinians,” he added.

Advertisement

Prabowo has previously pledged to evacuate 1,000 wounded and orphaned Palestinians for medical treatment and temporary shelter in Indonesia, with plans to return them once conditions in Palestine improve.

At the start of his address, Prabowo noted his longstanding relationship with Turkey, claiming he has likely visited the country more often than any other Indonesian politician.

“I come here almost every year,” he said.

Delivering his speech in the Indonesian language, Prabowo admitted to feeling slightly nervous in front of Turkey’s political leadership.

“Allow me to say, this is my first speech before a foreign legislature as president -- so I must confess, I’m a little nervous,” he said with a smile.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: